Community Calendar

COMMUNITY

Woollybear Sunday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., downtown Vermilion. Park and shuttle from Vermilion Schools, Pat O’Brien Chevrolet and Pat O’Brien Chevrolet Parts. Woolly Bear fun, parade 1:30 p.m., food, crafts, kids activities. Vermilionohio.com, 440-967-4477.

Izaak Walton League, Huron County Chapter Turkey Shoot: 8 a.m. Sundays through Nov. 27, 3116 Peru West Section Line Road, south of Monroeville. Meat and cash prizes. Stock shotguns, chokes and barrels only, Winchester AA shells furnished. Refreshments served in clubhouse.

Republic Lions Club Chicken BBQ: 11 a.m. Oct. 2, Republic Townhall. Dine in or carry out, home delivery within 10 miles. Half chicken, potato salad, applesauce, bread, cupcake, beverage. Proceeds go toward dugouts at Community Park. Deadline 9 a.m. Oct. 2. To order call 419-585-8255.

Free Yard Waste Drop-off: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Barnes Nursery, 1630 Camp Road, Huron. Proof of residency (driver’s license) must be presented. 419-627-5884.

Breakfast Buffet: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. every Sunday, Sandusky Eagles. Buffet, beverages, omelette station. Adults $9, children $4.99, includes tax. Open to the public.

METROPARKS

Sandusky County Parks Puddle Jumpers: 2-3 p.m., Mull Covered Bridge. Ages 2-5 with adult have fun, get wet, see what lives in the creek; Tree Huggers: 2-3 p.m. Ages 6-12 learn about spiders, explore bridge, water. 419-334-4495, lovemyparks.com.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Rutherford B. Hayes Library and Museums: 3 p.m., Spiegel Grove, Fremont. Wreath laying ceremony in honor of President Hayes’ birthday. Local dignitaries speak. 419-332-2081.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: 12 Steps and 12 Traditions AA meeting: 7 p.m., 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. Meetings are anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees. 419-621-9377.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

Ballroom and Social Dance: 2:30-4 p.m., Ernsthausen Community Center, Norwalk. Instruction from Black Tie Dance Studio. 16 years and older with partner. Cost $16 per couple plus one time $50 instructor fee. Information, 419-663-6775. Class schedule, blacktiedancestudio.com.

MONDAY

COMMUNITY

Charitable Bingo: 5 p.m. first Monday, Phillis Wheatley Center, 89 S. Pleasant St., Oberlin. Hosted by Oberlin Underground Railroad Society. Admission $12, includes 11 games. Instant Bingo starts at 5 p.m., paper games start at 6 p.m. 440-774-6968.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroParks P.A.L.S: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Castalia Quarry, 8404 Ohio 101. Ages 3-6 with adult, learn about rocks, quarries. Dress for weather. Registration, 419-625-7783.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Milan Public Library Happy Feet: 8:30-9:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Meet out front for a fun, casual walk around down; What’s Cooking? 6-7 p.m. Cookbook Club Meet and Greet. Bring a favorite comfort food dish to share for potluck-style meeting. Learn about club, next month’s cookbook selection. 419-499-4117.

Monroeville Public Library: Storytime, 11 a.m. Children of all ages welcome for stories, crafts, songs. 419-465-2035.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Smoking Cessation Support Group: 6:30-7:30 p.m. first Monday each month, Clyde Public Library. For anyone trying to quit or trying to remain smoke-free. Registration, 419-547-7174.

Grief Support Group: 2:30-4 p.m. first Monday, Mercy Hospital, Willard. Anyone 18 and older who has lost a loved one. Information/registration, 419-447-4040.

Veterans Recovery International Support Group: 9:30 a.m., Ohio Veterans Home, 3416 Columbus Ave. Open to all veterans dealing with stress, anxiety. 216-410-0866.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. Men's Discussion AA Meeting: 6:30 p.m.; SOLACE: 7 p.m.; Principles before Personalities AA Meeting: 8 p.m. Anonymous and confidential, no dues or fees. 419-621-9377.

Art Therapy: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Friday, Cleveland Clinic Centers, 417 Quarry Lakes Drive, Sandusky.

NAMI Support Group: 2-3 p.m., every Monday, 428 Croghan St., Fremont. For people living with mental illness, depressions, other brain disorders.

Over Eaters Anonymous Women’s Group: 6-7 p.m., Holy Angels Church, 428 Tiffin Ave., Sandusky.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

La Leche League Meetings: 10 a.m., 719 Birchwood Drive, Sandusky, or 6:30 p.m., 128 Sycamore Drive, Norwalk. Breastfeeding moms, their babies and expectant mothers welcome. Information Pat Frey, 419-602-0285.

Sandusky Ski Club Meeting: 7:30 p.m., American Legion, 3615 Hayes Ave., Sandusky. Come early for social time, trip sign up. Information, Sue Deerhake, 419-967-0622 or deerhake@roadrunner, or sanduskyskiclub.com.

Erie County Veterans Service Commission Meeting: 3:30 p.m., Services Center, 2900 Columbus Ave., Room 237. Executive session followed by open session. 419-627-7651.

Clogging 101 Class: 5:30 p.m., Huron United Methodist Church. Dues $10 per month plus one time $10 fee. Instructor Donna Gamper-Neer. 419-366-0471.

Western Square Dancing: 7-9 p.m., Pleasant Elementary School, 16 S. Pleasant St., Norwalk. Good times, meet people, singles welcome. 419-668-4655.

Senior Men’s Fellowship: 9:45 a.m., Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky. Coffee and doughnuts prior to meeting. Ralph and Barbara Boyer - garden railroads. Information, 419-626-5451 or pkoelsch@aol.com.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Healthcare Provider BLS Certification: 1-4:30 p.m., Firelands Regional Medical Center, South Campus. Cost $55. Registration, 419-557-6740 or firelands.com.

Morning Health Break: 8-11 a.m., The Bellevue Hospital. Health screenings, educational information, light breakfast and RN on-hand to answer health questions. Information, 419-483-4040 ext. 6610 or bellevuehospital.com.

Health & Strength Gym: Boot Camp with Eric: 5:30 p.m., $7; Gentle Yoga: 6-7 p.m., $7. Karen, Body Language Yoga, 419-366-1051. 1176 Cleveland Road, Sandusky. Hsfitnesscenter.com, 419-627-5470.

Slaughterhouse 5 Circuit Training: 5:30 p.m., 2525 W. Monroe St., Sandusky. 419-732-1000.

Bodi N Balance Classes: Pilates: 10-11 a.m.; Yoga: 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton.

Indoor Cycling: 5:45 p.m., Ernsthausen Recreation Center, 100 Republic St., Norwalk. Cost $20-$30. 419-663-6775.

Magruder Hospital Workouts: Pilates, 5:30 p.m. $4. 740-403-9053.

Raja Luna Yoga: 6:30 p.m., Dregenfly Art, 150 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. With Jamie Bishop. All ages and yoga levels welcome. $10/session. 419-656-8445.

TUESDAY

COMMUNITY

Magruder VIP Trip Information Session: 6 p.m., Magruder Hospital Conference Center. Collette Travel presents details on June 17-25, 2017, Colorado Rockies trip. VIP members and general public. 419-734-3131 ext. 3147.

Sandusky County Candidates Forum: 7 p.m., Vanguard-Sentinel Career and Technology Center, 1306 Cedar St., Fremont. Meet the candidates, Q and A session. 419-332-1591.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroParks Get Fit Club: 6-7 p.m., Osborn Frost Center, 3910 Perkins Ave., Huron. Piyo with Tammy Marinis. Bring yoga mat. 419-625-7783.

ENTERTAINMENT

Show Up, Go Up Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays, Dregenfly Art Studio, 150 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Sing, dance, poetry, music - all talents welcome. Free pizza slice to first 10 performers. Danielle@dregenfly-art.com, 419-656-8445.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Sandusky Library Toddler Tales: 6 p.m. Ages 18-36 months with adult, registration; Story Stop: 6:45 p.m. Ages 3-6 with adult, registration; 419-625-3834.

Monroeville Public Library Free Genealogy Assistance: 5 p.m., first Tuesday each month. Use Ancestry for free on library computers. 419-465-2035.

Berlin Public Library: Teen Trivia Tuesday, 3-4 p.m. 419-588-2250..

SUPPORT GROUPS

Mother Support Group - M.O.M.S.: 10:30-11:30 a.m., The Bellevue Hospital. Co-sponsored by Sandusky County WIC Program and Breastfeeding Coalition. For new mothers and their babies. Registration, 419-483-4040 ext. 4363.

Multiple Sclerosis Support Group: 6:30-8 p.m., Magruder Hospital Conference Center. Information, 419-607-6021.

National Alliance on Mental Illness Support Group: 6-8 p.m., Magruder Hospital Conference Center. Information, 419-607-6021.

Safe Harbour Domestic Violence Shelter: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Support group for abused women. Tuesdays, in Norwalk. 419-626-2200 or 800-953-2207.

St. Stephen AME Church AA Group Meeting: 10-11 a.m., 312 Neil St., Sandusky. A Higher Power, open to anyone seeking help or needing encouragement.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. Hope, Faith and Courage Cocaine Anonymous CA: 8 p.m. Anonymous and confidential, no dues or fees. 419-621-9377.

Art Therapy: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Friday, Cleveland Clinic Centers, 417 Quarry Lakes Drive, Sandusky.

AA 12-step Meeting: 8 p.m. Tuesdays, First Presbyterian Church, 225 Williams St., Huron. Information, 419-239-9243.

Recovery Fellowship: 6:30 p.m., Lakeview United Methodist Church, 6 South St., Berlin Heights. Hope for everyday battles.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

Firelands Habitat for Humanity Workshop: 6:30 p.m., 7802 Milan Road, just south of Kalahari. Those interested in affordable housing learn about application process. RSVP 419-621-7818, walk-ins welcome.

Mental Health and Recovery Board of Erie and Ottawa Counties Special Board Meeting: 5:15 p.m., Bayshore Counseling Services, 1634 Sycamore Line, Sandusky. 419-627-1908. Acceptance of new by-laws.

Ballroom Dance Lessons: 7-9 p.m., United Methodist Church, 338 Williams St., Huron. In memory of Joe. Cost: 2 canned good items for food pantry.

Converging Paths Meditation Center: Meditation Sessions, 7-8:30 p.m., Boeckling House, 614 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. $5. Information, jccyoung@aol.com, 419-602-1556, or smithdocs.net/ConvergingPaths.

Sandusky Exchange Club Meeting: noon-1 p.m. Tuesdays, V.F.W., 604 W. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. Guests welcome. Information, 419-366-1543.

Art Lessons: 1-3 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 223 E. Market St., Sandusky. Watercolor, acrylic, oils. Instructor Delores Oleksa. Cost $10, walk-ins welcome. 419-624-1656.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Magruder Hospital Flu Shot Clinic: noon-4 p.m., Urgent Care. No appointment, adults only, $30, Medicare and some managed plans; Jewelry and Accessories Sale: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., main lobby.419-301-4317, magruderhospital.com.

Magruder Hospital Workout: Strength Training 5:30-6:30 p.m.; yoga 6:30 p.m. magruderhospital.com or 419-635-2337.

Bellevue Hospital Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 816 Monroe St., Bellevue. $20 for six-week session. Call for schedule, 419-483-4040 ext. 4206 or bellevuehospital.com.

Bodi N Balance: Cardio/Strength/Flexibility, 8 a.m., Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton. $5 drop-in fee.

Tai Chi: 8:30-9:30 a.m., Firelands Regional Medical Center, South Campus. All ages and fitness levels. Wear loose fitting clothes, stand or sit. Free.

Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Sutton Center, 1848 E. Perry St., Port Clinton. $10 per class or $32 for four classes.

Tai Chi at Ernsthausen: 7-8 p.m., 100 Republic St., Norwalk. $36 for members, $42 for others. 419-663-6775.

Sobriety with a Twist - free gentle yoga: 5:15-6:15 p.m., Bayshore Counseling, 1634 Sycamore Line, Sandusky. For those touched by addiction. Mats provided. Sharon, 419-366-6271.