Community Calendar

COMMUNITY

Community Closet: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. first Saturday each month, Faith Memorial Church, 1320 E. Strub Road, Sandusky. Children’s clothing at no cost. Infant to 16 juniors. Shop or donate. 419-625-6147.

Community Breakfast: 8-10:30 a.m., Ebenezer Baptist Church. 1215 Pierce St., Sandusky.

Sandusky City Schools Community Forum: 9 a.m., Mr. Smith’s Coffee House, 140 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Discussion on Transformation Plan, financial status, facilities plan.

Castalia Area Historical Museum Open House: 2-4 p.m., 208 Lowell St., Castalia. Final chance to enter Blue Hole tour lottery.

Bras for a Cause 5K Run/Walk: 8-8:45 a.m. registration, Magruder Hospital lobby. Race starts at 9 a.m. Registration $30. Details and forms at magruderhospital.com or 419-734-3131, ext. 3147. Optional bra decorating contest. Proceeds benefit Magruder Hospital Foundation for oncology patients in need.

Family First Fun in the Park: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Veteran’s Memorial Park, Norwalk. Norwalk Parks and Rec sponsors fun day of activities, prizes, educational sessions. Details norwalkrec.com.

Island Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary Rummage Sale: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Knoll Crest Shopping Center, 4062 E. Harbor Road, Port Clinton. Next to Newport Clothing. All proceeds benefit animal shelter.

Joy of Living Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Front Street, downtown Fremont; 11 a.m. Author Larry Michaels, “Fremont & Sandusky County Now & Then,” Remember When… walking tour and book signing. 419-332-8696, DowntownFremontOhio.org.

Sandusky Main Streets Association Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-noon, Hancock and Market streets, Sandusky.

Milan Historical Museum: 1-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, one block off the square, Milan. Seven buildings to explore. Tickets $4-$7. Information, milanhistory.org or 419-499-2968.

Free Yard Waste Drop-off: 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Barnes Nursery, 1630 Camp Road, Huron. Proof of residency (driver’s license) must be presented. 419-627-5884.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroParks Harvest Happenings: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Osborn Park, 3910 Perkins Ave., Huron. Tractors and engines, pony rides, Back to the Wild, live music, food, craft vendors, hayrides; Erie Metro Live Steamers: 1-5 p.m., East Sandusky Bay Eagle Point, 3819 Cleveland Road. Mini steam engines pull passengers through the park. 419-625-7783.

ENTERTAINMENT

Live Bluegrass Music: 6 p.m., ABH Bluegrass Hide-away, 850 S. Fitchville River Road. $3. Food and jamming rooms available. Smoke-free, alcohol-free facility, handicap accessible. Information, 440-242-9311.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Kelleys Island Dry Dock AA Fellowship: Noon Saturdays, Zion Methodist Church. Enter from Chappel Street.

Ohio Veterans Home AA Meeting: 8 p.m. Saturdays, old recreation building, Milan and Strub roads, Perkins Township. Vacationland group. Open lead.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: Women’s Open Recovery: 10 a.m.; Courage to Change NA: 7 p.m.; Saturday Night HA: 10 p.m.138 E. Market St., Sandusky, 419-621-9377. Meetings are anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

Sandusky PFLAG Event: 6 p.m,. Erie Social Shuffleboard Club and Bar, 5686 E. Harbor Road, Marblehead. Dinner and shuffleboard.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Boot Camp for New Dads: 9 a.m.-noon, Firelands Regional Medical Center South Campus. Fathers-to-be talk with experienced dads, learn to calm, diaper and swaddle an infant. Registration, 419-627-4416. Details at bootcampfornewdads.org.

Bodi N Balance Yoga: 9-10 a.m., Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton. $5 drop-in fee.

SUNDAY

COMMUNITY

Woollybear Sunday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., downtown Vermilion. Park and shuttle from Vermilion Schools, Pat O’Brien Chevrolet and Pat O’Brien Chevrolet Parts. Woolly Bear fun, parade 1:30 p.m., food, crafts, kids activities. Vermilionohio.com, 440-967-4477.

Izaak Walton League, Huron County Chapter Turkey Shoot: 8 a.m. Sundays through Nov. 27, 3116 Peru West Section Line Road, south of Monroeville. Meat and cash prizes. Stock shotguns, chokes and barrels only, Winchester AA shells furnished. Refreshments served in clubhouse.

Republic Lions Club Chicken BBQ: 11 a.m. Oct. 2, Republic Townhall. Dine in or carry out, home delivery within 10 miles. Half chicken, potato salad, applesauce, bread, cupcake, beverage. Proceeds go toward dugouts at Community Park. Deadline 9 a.m. Oct. 2. To order call 419-585-8255.

Free Yard Waste Drop-off: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Barnes Nursery, 1630 Camp Road, Huron. Proof of residency (driver’s license) must be presented. 419-627-5884.

Breakfast Buffet: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. every Sunday, Sandusky Eagles. Buffet, beverages, omelette station. Adults $9, children $4.99, includes tax. Open to the public.

METROPARKS

Sandusky County Parks Puddle Jumpers: 2-3 p.m., Mull Covered Bridge. Ages 2-5 with adult have fun, get wet, see what lives in the creek; Tree Huggers: 2-3 p.m. Ages 6-12 learn about spiders, explore bridge, water. 419-334-4495, lovemyparks.com.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Rutherford B. Hayes Library and Museums: 3 p.m., Spiegel Grove, Fremont. Wreath laying ceremony in honor of President Hayes’ birthday. Local dignitaries speak. 419-332-2081.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: 12 Steps and 12 Traditions AA meeting: 7 p.m., 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. Meetings are anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees. 419-621-9377.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

Ballroom and Social Dance: 2:30-4 p.m., Ernsthausen Community Center, Norwalk. Instruction from Black Tie Dance Studio. 16 years and older with partner. Cost $16 per couple plus one time $50 instructor fee. Information, 419-663-6775. Class schedule, blacktiedancestudio.com.

MONDAY

COMMUNITY

Charitable Bingo: 5 p.m. first Monday, Phillis Wheatley Center, 89 S. Pleasant St., Oberlin. Hosted by Oberlin Underground Railroad Society. Admission $12, includes 11 games. Instant Bingo starts at 5 p.m., paper games start at 6 p.m. 440-774-6968.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroParks P.A.L.S: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Castalia Quarry, 8404 Ohio 101. Ages 3-6 with adult, learn about rocks, quarries. Dress for weather. Registration, 419-625-7783.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Milan Public Library Happy Feet: 8:30-9:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Meet out front for a fun, casual walk around down; What’s Cooking? 6-7 p.m. Cookbook Club Meet and Greet. Bring a favorite comfort food dish to share for potluck-style meeting. Learn about club, next month’s cookbook selection. 419-499-4117.

Monroeville Public Library: Storytime, 11 a.m. Children of all ages welcome for stories, crafts, songs. 419-465-2035.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Smoking Cessation Support Group: 6:30-7:30 p.m. first Monday each month, Clyde Public Library. For anyone trying to quit or trying to remain smoke-free. Registration, 419-547-7174.

Grief Support Group: 2:30-4 p.m. first Monday, Mercy Hospital, Willard. Anyone 18 and older who has lost a loved one. Information/registration, 419-447-4040.

Veterans Recovery International Support Group: 9:30 a.m., Ohio Veterans Home, 3416 Columbus Ave. Open to all veterans dealing with stress, anxiety. 216-410-0866.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. Men's Discussion AA Meeting: 6:30 p.m.; SOLACE: 7 p.m.; Principles before Personalities AA Meeting: 8 p.m. Anonymous and confidential, no dues or fees. 419-621-9377.

Art Therapy: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Friday, Cleveland Clinic Centers, 417 Quarry Lakes Drive, Sandusky.

NAMI Support Group: 2-3 p.m., every Monday, 428 Croghan St., Fremont. For people living with mental illness, depressions, other brain disorders.

Over Eaters Anonymous Women’s Group: 6-7 p.m., Holy Angels Church, 428 Tiffin Ave., Sandusky.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

La Leche League Meetings: 10 a.m., 719 Birchwood Drive, Sandusky, or 6:30 p.m., 128 Sycamore Drive, Norwalk. Breastfeeding moms, their babies and expectant mothers welcome. Information Pat Frey, 419-602-0285.

Sandusky Ski Club Meeting: 7:30 p.m., American Legion, 3615 Hayes Ave., Sandusky. Come early for social time, trip sign up. Information, Sue Deerhake, 419-967-0622 or deerhake@roadrunner, or sanduskyskiclub.com.

Erie County Veterans Service Commission Meeting: 3:30 p.m., Services Center, 2900 Columbus Ave., Room 237. Executive session followed by open session. 419-627-7651.

Clogging 101 Class: 5:30 p.m., Huron United Methodist Church. Dues $10 per month plus one time $10 fee. Instructor Donna Gamper-Neer. 419-366-0471.

Western Square Dancing: 7-9 p.m., Pleasant Elementary School, 16 S. Pleasant St., Norwalk. Good times, meet people, singles welcome. 419-668-4655.

Senior Men’s Fellowship: 9:45 a.m., Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky. Coffee and doughnuts prior to meeting. Ralph and Barbara Boyer - garden railroads. Information, 419-626-5451 or pkoelsch@aol.com.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Healthcare Provider BLS Certification: 1-4:30 p.m., Firelands Regional Medical Center, South Campus. Cost $55. Registration, 419-557-6740 or firelands.com.

Morning Health Break: 8-11 a.m., The Bellevue Hospital. Health screenings, educational information, light breakfast and RN on-hand to answer health questions. Information, 419-483-4040 ext. 6610 or bellevuehospital.com.

Health & Strength Gym: Boot Camp with Eric: 5:30 p.m., $7; Gentle Yoga: 6-7 p.m., $7. Karen, Body Language Yoga, 419-366-1051. 1176 Cleveland Road, Sandusky. Hsfitnesscenter.com, 419-627-5470.

Slaughterhouse 5 Circuit Training: 5:30 p.m., 2525 W. Monroe St., Sandusky. 419-732-1000.

Bodi N Balance Classes: Pilates: 10-11 a.m.; Yoga: 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton.

Indoor Cycling: 5:45 p.m., Ernsthausen Recreation Center, 100 Republic St., Norwalk. Cost $20-$30. 419-663-6775.

Magruder Hospital Workouts: Pilates, 5:30 p.m. $4. 740-403-9053.

Raja Luna Yoga: 6:30 p.m., Dregenfly Art, 150 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. With Jamie Bishop. All ages and yoga levels welcome. $10/session. 419-656-8445.