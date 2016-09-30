Community Calendar

Colonial Gardens Mum Patch: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. weekends, 3506 Hull Road, Huron. Bring your camera for a “Picture in the Mum Patch.” Rain or shine, display inside. 419-625-5318.

Erie MetroPark I Spy: Ongoing challenge for kids. Find 8 required “I spys” throughout the parks, take a picture next to each. Once task is complete submit to mbauman@eriemetropark.org. by Oct. 31. Visit eriemetroparks.org or stop at the Frost Center at Osborn MetroPark for list. Please combine pictures and send as one email. 419-625-7783.

GED Practice Test Savings: Now through the month of October Vanguard-Sentinel ABLE Program offers a 50 percent discount on the GED Ready practice test. Log into MyGED to order the test, use code GEDGO at checkout to get savings. Details at 419-334-6901 or vscc.k12.oh.us/SCHOOLS/ADULTED/ABLE.html.

Erie County Chapter 60 Public Employees Retirees Meeting: noon Oct. 5, American Legion, 3615 S. Hayes Ave., Sandusky. All public employee retirees urged to attend. Speaker will be guest from PERS Help Desk. RSVP by noon Sept. 30, 419-684-7006. Guests welcome.

Look Good...Feel Better Program:10 a.m.-noon Oct. 6, Magruder Hospital. For women undergoing cancer treatment. Learn to cope with skin/hair changes with skin care products, wigs, scarves. Free class. Register with American Cancer Society, 800-227-2345. Deadline Oct. 3.

“Understanding What’s What When Investing:” 1-2:30 p.m. Oct. 7, Erie County Services Center, 2900 Columbus Ave., Perkins Twp. Sponsored by Serving Our Seniors. Professional panel explains differences of stocks, mutual funds, annuities, etc. An audience of 25 or more is required. Call 419-624-1856, ask for Sarah’s voicemail, or e-mail mail@servingourseniors.org. Leave name, number, name of this event. Forum will be cancelled if not enough register, you will be notified.

Fremont Area Women’s Connection Luncheon: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Oct. 11, Anjulina’s Catering, 2270 W. Hayes Ave., Fremont. Cost $12. Sugar and Spice and Everything Nice. Annual Fall Fundraiser, bring baked goods, autumn items, produce, jams, soups, etc. Speaker Delores Mitson presents “Look out Life, Here I Come.” RSVP by Oct. 6, 419-680-2251 or fawcluncheon@gmail.com.

Bellevue NARVRE Unit 147 Meeting: noon, Oct. 12, Four County Senior Center, 890 Flat Rock Road, Bellevue. All retired and veteran railroaders and spouses invited. RSVP by Oct. 7, to Sue Nichols, 419-483-6184.

St. Joseph/Marblehead Knights of Columbus Clam Bake and Chicken Dinner: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 22, St. Joseph’s Church Hall, Barclay St., Marblehead. Chicken $10.95, with sweet potato, corn, dessert and beverage. Clambake $22.95. Tickets by advance sale only, deadline Oct. 17, 419-734-5018.

Celebrating the Seasons, Diabetes Community Event: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 3, Magruder Hospital Conference Center. Elaine Weaver, RN, BSN, CDE, presents Motivation and Diabetes. Taste test 20 recipes, vendors, massages, door prizes. Cost $8.75. RSVP at Magruder Fulton Street Cafe by Oct. 27. 419-734-3131, magruderhospital.com.

SATURDAY

COMMUNITY

Community Closet: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. first Saturday each month, Faith Memorial Church, 1320 E. Strub Road, Sandusky. Children’s clothing at no cost. Infant to 16 juniors. Shop or donate. 419-625-6147.

Community Breakfast: 8-10:30 a.m., Ebenezer Baptist Church. 1215 Pierce St., Sandusky.

Sandusky City Schools Community Forum: 9 a.m., Mr. Smith’s Coffee House, 140 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Discussion on Transformation Plan, financial status, facilities plan.

Castalia Area Historical Museum Open House: 2-4 p.m., 208 Lowell St., Castalia. Final chance to enter Blue Hole tour lottery.

Bras for a Cause 5K Run/Walk: 8-8:45 a.m. registration, Magruder Hospital lobby. Race starts at 9 a.m. Registration $30. Details and forms at magruderhospital.com or 419-734-3131, ext. 3147. Optional bra decorating contest. Proceeds benefit Magruder Hospital Foundation for oncology patients in need.

Family First Fun in the Park: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Veteran’s Memorial Park, Norwalk. Norwalk Parks and Rec sponsors fun day of activities, prizes, educational sessions. Details norwalkrec.com.

Island Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary Rummage Sale: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Knoll Crest Shopping Center, 4062 E. Harbor Road, Port Clinton. Next to Newport Clothing. All proceeds benefit animal shelter.

Joy of Living Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Front Street, downtown Fremont; 11 a.m. Author Larry Michaels, “Fremont & Sandusky County Now & Then,” Remember When… walking tour and book signing. 419-332-8696, DowntownFremontOhio.org.

Sandusky Main Streets Association Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-noon, Hancock and Market streets, Sandusky.

Milan Historical Museum: 1-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, one block off the square, Milan. Seven buildings to explore. Tickets $4-$7. Information, milanhistory.org or 419-499-2968.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroParks Harvest Happenings: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Osborn Park, 3910 Perkins Ave., Huron. Tractors and engines, pony rides, Back to the Wild, live music, food, craft vendors, hayrides; Erie Metro Live Steamers: 1-5 p.m., East Sandusky Bay Eagle Point, 3819 Cleveland Road. Mini steam engines pull passengers through the park. 419-625-7783.

ENTERTAINMENT

Live Bluegrass Music: 6 p.m., ABH Bluegrass Hide-away, 850 S. Fitchville River Road. $3. Food and jamming rooms available. Smoke-free, alcohol-free facility, handicap accessible. Information, 440-242-9311.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Kelleys Island Dry Dock AA Fellowship: Noon Saturdays, Zion Methodist Church. Enter from Chappel Street.

Ohio Veterans Home AA Meeting: 8 p.m. Saturdays, old recreation building, Milan and Strub roads, Perkins Township. Vacationland group. Open lead.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: Women’s Open Recovery: 10 a.m.; Courage to Change NA: 7 p.m.; Saturday Night HA: 10 p.m.138 E. Market St., Sandusky, 419-621-9377. Meetings are anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

Sandusky PFLAG Event: 6 p.m,. Erie Social Shuffleboard Club and Bar, 5686 E. Harbor Road, Marblehead. Dinner and shuffleboard.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Boot Camp for New Dads: 9 a.m.-noon, Firelands Regional Medical Center South Campus. Fathers-to-be talk with experienced dads, learn to calm, diaper and swaddle an infant. Registration, 419-627-4416. Details at bootcampfornewdads.org.

Bodi N Balance Yoga: 9-10 a.m., Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton. $5 drop-in fee.