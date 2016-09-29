Community Calendar

COMMUNITY

Red Cross Bloodmobile: 11 am.-3 p.m., Milan Public Library; noon-5 p.m. Fisher-Titus Medical Center. Bring list of medications and ID. Details at 800-589-2286, to schedule redcrossblood.org. Walk-ins welcome.

Huron Schools Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser: 4:30-7 p.m., Huron High School cafeteria. Musical by the Troubadours, raffles. Tickets $3-$5, at school offices or at the door. Take out available. Proceeds support future levy campaigns.

Island Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary Rummage Sale: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Knoll Crest Shopping Center, 4062 E. Harbor Road, Port Clinton. Next to Newport Clothing. All proceeds benefit animal shelter.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroPark Luminary Walk: 7-8:30 p.m., Osborn Park Shelter 1, 3910 Perkins Ave., Huron. Peaceful walk through luminary-lit woods. Refreshments provided, wheelchairs welcome. Registration, limit 30, 419-625-7783.

Sandusky County Parks Canoe with Eagles: 4:30-8 p.m., Decoy Marsh. Meet at Countryside Park. Paddle Green Creek, look for eagles. Must register with partner, only one trip per season please, 419-334-4495.

ENTERTAINMENT

Live Bluegrass Music: 6 p.m., ABH Bluegrass Hide-away, 850 S. Fitchville River Road. Admission $3. Smoke-free, alcohol-free, handicap accessible. 440-242-9311.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Milan Public Library Happy Feet: 8:30-9:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Meet out front for a fun, casual walk around town; Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Stories, songs, crafts, SMART Board.419-499-4117.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Al-Anon: 8-9 p.m. Fridays, St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2211 Mills St., Sandusky.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: Open Recovery Meeting: 10:30 p.m., 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. Anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees. 419-621-9377.

Art Therapy: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Friday, Cleveland Clinic Centers, 417 Quarry Lakes Drive, Sandusky.

Serenity for Today Alanon Discussion: 12:30 p.m., Huron Public Library, downstairs. For anyone affected by alcohol use of a friend or family. 971-221-3831.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Tai Chi: 8:30-9:30 a.m., Firelands Regional Medical Center, South Campus. Wear loose fitting clothes, stand or sit. Free.

Ernsthausen Community Complex: Fit and Easy Class: 9 a.m.; Indoor Cycling: 5:45 p.m.; Friday Night Fun Night: 6-8 p.m. Children grades 4-6 enjoy a wide variety of activities, $4 per child, bring in a grade card for proof of age. No concessions available. 419-663-6775.

SATURDAY

COMMUNITY

Community Closet: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. first Saturday each month, Faith Memorial Church, 1320 E. Strub Road, Sandusky. Children’s clothing at no cost. Infant to 16 juniors. Shop or donate. 419-625-6147.

Community Breakfast: 8-10:30 a.m., Ebenezer Baptist Church. 1215 Pierce St., Sandusky.

Sandusky City Schools Community Forum: 9 a.m., Mr. Smith’s Coffee House, 140 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Discussion on Transformation Plan, financial status, facilities plan.

Castalia Area Historical Museum Open House: 2-4 p.m., 208 Lowell St., Castalia. Final chance to enter Blue Hole tour lottery.

Bras for a Cause 5K Run/Walk: 8-8:45 a.m. registration, Magruder Hospital lobby. Race starts at 9 a.m. Registration $30. Details and forms at magruderhospital.com or 419-734-3131, ext. 3147. Optional bra decorating contest. Proceeds benefit Magruder Hospital Foundation for oncology patients in need.

Family First Fun in the Park: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Veteran’s Memorial Park, Norwalk. Norwalk Parks and Rec sponsors fun day of activities, prizes, educational sessions. Details norwalkrec.com.

Island Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary Rummage Sale: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Knoll Crest Shopping Center, 4062 E. Harbor Road, Port Clinton. Next to Newport Clothing. All proceeds benefit animal shelter.

Joy of Living Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Front Street, downtown Fremont; 11 a.m. Author Larry Michaels, “Fremont & Sandusky County Now & Then,” Remember When… walking tour and book signing. 419-332-8696, DowntownFremontOhio.org.

Sandusky Main Streets Association Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-noon, Hancock and Market streets, Sandusky.

Milan Historical Museum: 1-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, one block off the square, Milan. Seven buildings to explore. Tickets $4-$7. Information, milanhistory.org or 419-499-2968.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroParks Harvest Happenings: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Osborn Park, 3910 Perkins Ave., Huron. Tractors and engines, pony rides, Back to the Wild, live music, food, craft vendors, hayrides; Erie Metro Live Steamers: 1-5 p.m., East Sandusky Bay Eagle Point, 3819 Cleveland Road. Mini steam engines pull passengers through the park. 419-625-7783.

ENTERTAINMENT

Live Bluegrass Music: 6 p.m., ABH Bluegrass Hide-away, 850 S. Fitchville River Road. $3. Food and jamming rooms available. Smoke-free, alcohol-free facility, handicap accessible. Information, 440-242-9311.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Kelleys Island Dry Dock AA Fellowship: Noon Saturdays, Zion Methodist Church. Enter from Chappel Street.

Ohio Veterans Home AA Meeting: 8 p.m. Saturdays, old recreation building, Milan and Strub roads, Perkins Township. Vacationland group. Open lead.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: Women’s Open Recovery: 10 a.m.; Courage to Change NA: 7 p.m.; Saturday Night HA: 10 p.m.138 E. Market St., Sandusky, 419-621-9377. Meetings are anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

Sandusky PFLAG Event: 6 p.m,. Erie Social Shuffleboard Club and Bar, 5686 E. Harbor Road, Marblehead. Dinner and shuffleboard.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Boot Camp for New Dads: 9 a.m.-noon, Firelands Regional Medical Center South Campus. Fathers-to-be talk with experienced dads, learn to calm, diaper and swaddle an infant. Registration, 419-627-4416. Details at bootcampfornewdads.org.

Bodi N Balance Yoga: 9-10 a.m., Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton. $5 drop-in fee.