Community Calendar

COMMUNITY

First Federal Farmers Market: 3:30-6:30 p.m., Huron Boat Basin.

Senior Health Insurance 101: 10 a.m.-noon, Vineyard on Catawba, Port Clinton. Sponsored by Magruder Hospital and Ottawa County Task Force on Aging. Free educational program, refreshments served. 419-732-4061.

Community Prayer Service: 7-8 p.m., St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 430 Main St., Huron. To pray for the care of creation and all those impacted by severe weather events. Details, 419-433-3543.

Skate World Toddler Day: noon-5 p.m. Thursdays, 3319 Milan Road, Sandusky. Free skate and indoor playground admission. Information, 419-626-4467.

ENTERTAINMENT

Science Cafe: 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Dregenfly Art Studio, 150 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Learn fun, exciting aspects of science, physics, environmental issues and more. Bring friends, family, beverage of choice and learn. Suggested donation $5. Danielle@dregenfly-art.com, 419-656-8445.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Milan Public Library: Edible Flowers: 6:30-7:30 p.m. With author Mary Newman, book signing. 419-499-4117.

Berlin Public Library: Story Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m., stories, songs, crafts, SMART Board. 419-588-2250.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Gamblers Anonymous: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, North Pointe Baptist Church, 3702 Hayes Ave., Sandusky. Information, 419-366-9660.

Battered Women's Support Group: Every Thursday. Call for more information, 419-626-2200.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: Common Bonds Narcotics Anonymous NA, 7 p.m., 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. 419-621-9377. Anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees.

NAMI on Campus: 10:30 a.m.-noon Thursdays, Terra State Community College. For people living with mental illness, depression, other brain disorders.

Free Nutrition/Weight Management Support Group: 7-8 p.m. Thursdays, Firelands Regional Medical Center South Campus. Details at firelands.com.

St. Stephen AME Church AA Group Meeting: 10-11 a.m., 312 Neil St., Sandusky. A Higher Power, open to anyone seeking help or needing encouragement.

GriefShare Support Group: 6-8 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 1810 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. 419-577-7140.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

Computer Savvy Seniors Computer Classes: 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 27, Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky. Topic: Mastering eMail. Register at reception desk or 419-626-2560. Details at erieseniors.weebly.org.

Love Your Muslim Neighbor as Yourself Study Group: 7 p.m. Thursdays Through Oct. 13, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 431 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Five-part series. Registration, 419-625-8105.

The Commons of Providence Lunch Bunch: noon, Community Room, 5000 Providence Drive, Sandusky. Speaker: Lynn Ritter, Northwest Ohio Alzheimer’s Association. RSVP, 419-624-1171.

Sandusky Amateur Radio Club: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 2909 W. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. 419-684-5768.

Rotary Club of Sandusky: 11:50 a.m.-1 p.m., Castaway Bay Hotel Ballroom, 2003 Cleveland Road, Sandusky. Prospective members, those interested in meeting local leaders, welcome. Sanduskyrotary.org, mbrenner1229@ioud.com.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Healthcare Provider CPR Re-Certification: 4-7 p.m., Fisher-Titus Medical Center. Recertification training for healthcare providers. Pre-payment required. Registration, 419-660-2646.

Slaughterhouse 5 Circuit Training: 5:30 p.m., 2525 W. Monroe St., Sandusky. 419-732-1000.

Bodi N Balance: Cardio/Strength/Flexibility, 8 a.m., Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton. $5 drop-in fee.

Magruder Hospital Workouts: Strength Training, 5:30-6:30 p.m. 419-732-4061, or magruderhospital.com.

FRIDAY

COMMUNITY

Red Cross Bloodmobile: 11 am.-3 p.m., Milan Public Library; noon-5 p.m. Fisher-Titus Medical Center. Bring list of medications and ID. Details at 800-589-2286, to schedule redcrossblood.org. Walk-ins welcome.

Huron Schools Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser: 4:30-7 p.m., Huron High School cafeteria. Musical by the Troubadours, raffles. Tickets $3-$5, at school offices or at the door. Take out available. Proceeds support future levy campaigns.

Island Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary Rummage Sale: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Knoll Crest Shopping Center, 4062 E. Harbor Road, Port Clinton. Next to Newport Clothing. All proceeds benefit animal shelter.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroPark Luminary Walk: 7-8:30 p.m., Osborn Park Shelter 1, 3910 Perkins Ave., Huron. Peaceful walk through luminary-lit woods. Refreshments provided, wheelchairs welcome. Registration, limit 30, 419-625-7783.

Sandusky County Parks Canoe with Eagles: 4:30-8 p.m., Decoy Marsh. Meet at Countryside Park. Paddle Green Creek, look for eagles. Must register with partner, only one trip per season please, 419-334-4495.

ENTERTAINMENT

Live Bluegrass Music: 6 p.m., ABH Bluegrass Hide-away, 850 S. Fitchville River Road. Admission $3. Smoke-free, alcohol-free, handicap accessible. 440-242-9311.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Milan Public Library Happy Feet: 8:30-9:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Meet out front for a fun, casual walk around town; Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Stories, songs, crafts, SMART Board.419-499-4117.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Al-Anon: 8-9 p.m. Fridays, St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2211 Mills St., Sandusky.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: Open Recovery Meeting: 10:30 p.m., 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. Anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees. 419-621-9377.

Art Therapy: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Friday, Cleveland Clinic Centers, 417 Quarry Lakes Drive, Sandusky.

Serenity for Today Alanon Discussion: 12:30 p.m., Huron Public Library, downstairs. For anyone affected by alcohol use of a friend or family. 971-221-3831.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Tai Chi: 8:30-9:30 a.m., Firelands Regional Medical Center, South Campus. Wear loose fitting clothes, stand or sit. Free.

Ernsthausen Community Complex: Fit and Easy Class: 9 a.m.; Indoor Cycling: 5:45 p.m.; Friday Night Fun Night: 6-8 p.m. Children grades 4-6 enjoy a wide variety of activities, $4 per child, bring in a grade card for proof of age. No concessions available. 419-663-6775.