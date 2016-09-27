Community Calendar

COMMUNITY

Catholic Community Supper Program: 4-5:15 p.m., Holy Angels Catholic Church, 428 Tiffin Ave., Sandusky. All are welcome; no charge. For free ride call Sandusky Transit System, 419-627-0740. Closed first Wednesday every month.

St. Mary Class of 1956 Lunch: 1 p.m., Berardi’s Restaurant, 1019 Perkins Ave., Sandusky. Ann, 419-433-2485.

Sandusky High School Class of 1967 Planning Meeting: 7 p.m. second Wednesday monthly, Brass Pelican, 414 W. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. To plan 50th reunion.

Clyde Financial Aid/FAFSA Night: 7 p.m., Clyde High School Auditorium. For all seniors and parents. Learn how to file FAFSA on line, ask questions about grants, loans and scholarships. 419-547-9511.

Senior Health Insurance 101: 10 a.m.-noon, Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, Elmore. Sponsored by Magruder Hospital and Ottawa County Task Force on Aging. Free educational program, refreshments served. 419-732-4061.

Humane Society of Erie County Bingo: 8 a.m. doors open, 10 a.m. start time, American Legion, 3615 Hayes Ave., Sandusky. Proceeds benefit the Humane Society. 419-626-6220.

Bellevue Elks Bingo: Doors open at 5:30 p.m., 214 W. Main St., Bellevue.

SHS Class of 64 Gathering: 5-8 p.m., Sail In, every Wednesday.

Nehemiah Farmer Market: 4-5:30 p.m., 1215 Campbell St., Sandusky. Produce from the Nehemiah Young Agronomists Club, where students are taught organic farming. Wide variety of vegetables and herbs. Proceeds benefit Nehemiah faith-based programs.

Bellevue Fish & Loaves Farmers Market: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., 203 Maple St., Bellevue. Open to all eligible residents in Bellevue School District. Please bring ID.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroPark Walk: 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m., East Sandusky Bay Wyandot Meadows, 5401 Cleveland Road, Huron; Wonderful Watercolors: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Wednesdays, Osborn MetroPark, Frost Center. Clela Stelnicki gives step-by-step directions. $60 for four weeks or $15 per class. Register by calling Clela, 440-371-5637, or email clelasart@gmail.com. 419-625-7783.

Sandusky County Parks Canoe with Eagles: 4:30-8 p.m., Decoy Marsh. Meet at Countryside Park. Paddle Green Creek, look for eagles. Must register with partner, only one trip per season please, 419-334-4495.

ENTERTAINMENT

Rock Sober Feast: Sandusky State Theatre, 107 Columbus Ave. In celebration of Genesis by the Lake. Food specialties provided by local restaurants followed by musical guest Michael McDermott. Tickets $60, 419-626-1950 or sanduskystate.com.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Sandusky Library Toddler Tales: 6 p.m. Ages 18-36 months with adult, registration; Story Stop: 6:45 p.m. Ages 3-6 with adult, registration; 419-625-3834.

Birchard Library Office 4 Class: 6:30-8 p.m. Excel. Registration 419-334-7101 ext. 216 or birchard.lib.oh.us.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Cancer Support Group: 12:30 p.m. fourth Wednesday each month, Magruder Hospital Conference Center. Complimentary light lunch provided. 419-301-4317.

Emotions Anonymous: 7-8 p.m. every Wednesday, Huron United Methodist Church, 338 Williams St., Room 5. 12-step program to help people cope with stress, depression, anxiety. 419-616-3261, emotionsanonymous.org.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: Recovery Meditation: 6 p.m.; Freedom Road AA: 8 p.m., 138 E. Market St., Sandusky, 419-621-9377.

Celebrate Recovery Program: 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays, The Chapel 4444 Galloway Road, Sandusky. For those struggling with any type of addiction, habit or hang up. 419-627-0208, thechapel.tv.

Family Recovery Support Group: 4-5 p.m. Wednesdays, Bayshore Counseling Services, 1634 Sycamore Line, Sandusky. Open to families dealing with a loved one’s addiction. 419-626-9156 ext. 116.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

Sandusky Lions Club: Noon, second and fourth Wednesdays, Sandusky AMVETS, 307 Putnam St., Sandusky. New members welcome. Information, 419-239-3926.

Kiwanis Club of Sandusky: Noon-1 p.m., American Legion, 3615 S. Hayes Ave., Sandusky. Prospective members welcome. Erin Cremean, 419-984-1086 or sanduskykiwanis.org.

Singles Club of Erie County: 7 p.m., Kokomo’s Restaurant and Lounge, Keys Golf Course, 4115 Boos Road, Huron. Food, drinks, dancing and socializing. 419-271-4689.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Blood Pressure Screenings: 8 a.m.-noon, Fisher-Titus Medical Care Family Medicine, 187 W. Main St., New London. Also offering blood draws and kids bicycle helmets. Information, 419-929-4357.

Tai Chi: 8:30 a.m., Norwalk Senior Center. $5/class. 419-668-6245.

Bellevue Hospital Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 816 Monroe St., Bellevue. $20 for six-week session. 419-483-4040 ext. 4206.

Chair Yoga: noon- 12:30 p.m., Sutton Center, 1848 E. Perry St., Port Clinton. $5 per class.

Bodi N Balance: Zumba, Yoga, Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton. $5 drop-in fee.

Slaughterhouse 5 Circuit Training: 5:30 p.m., 2525 W. Monroe St., Sandusky. 419-732-1000.

Indoor Cycling: 5:45 p.m., Ernsthausen Recreation Center, 100 Republic St., Norwalk. Cost $20-$30. 419-663-6775.

Magruder Hospital Fitness: Pilates: 5:30 p.m., $4. Information, 419-333-0221.

Restorative Yoga: 6 p.m., Divine Awakenings, 1002 Tiffin Ave., Sandusky. One hour practice, $9. 419-366-6271.

THURSDAY

COMMUNITY

First Federal Farmers Market: 3:30-6:30 p.m., Huron Boat Basin.

Senior Health Insurance 101: 10 a.m.-noon, Vineyard on Catawba, Port Clinton. Sponsored by Magruder Hospital and Ottawa County Task Force on Aging. Free educational program, refreshments served. 419-732-4061.

Community Prayer Service: 7-8 p.m., St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 430 Main St., Huron. To pray for the care of creation and all those impacted by severe weather events. Details, 419-433-3543.

Skate World Toddler Day, noon-5 p.m. Thursdays, 3319 Milan Road, Sandusky. Free skate and indoor playground admission. Information, 419-626-4467.

ENTERTAINMENT

Science Cafe: 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Dregenfly Art Studio, 150 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Learn fun, exciting aspects of science, physics, environmental issues and more. Bring friends, family, beverage of choice and learn. Suggested donation $5. Danielle@dregenfly-art.com, 419-656-8445.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Milan Public Library Edible Flowers: 6:30-7:30 p.m. With author Mary Newman, book signing. 419-499-4117.

Berlin Public Library: Story Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m., stories, songs, crafts, SMART Board. 419-588-2250.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Gamblers Anonymous: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, North Pointe Baptist Church, 3702 Hayes Ave., Sandusky. Information, 419-366-9660.

Battered Women's Support Group: Every Thursday. Call for more information, 419-626-2200.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: Common Bonds Narcotics Anonymous NA, 7 p.m., 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. 419-621-9377. Anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees.

NAMI on Campus: 10:30 a.m.-noon Thursdays, Terra State Community College. For people living with mental illness, depression, other brain disorders.

Free Nutrition/Weight Management Support Group: 7-8 p.m. Thursdays, Firelands Regional Medical Center South Campus. Details at firelands.com.

St. Stephen AME Church AA Group Meeting: 10-11 a.m., 312 Neil St., Sandusky. A Higher Power, open to anyone seeking help or needing encouragement.

GriefShare Support Group: 6-8 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 1810 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. 419-577-7140.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

Computer Savvy Seniors Computer Classes: 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 27, Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky. Topic: Mastering eMail. Register at reception desk or 419-626-2560. Details at erieseniors.weebly.org.

Love Your Muslim Neighbor as Yourself Study Group: 7 p.m. Thursdays Through Oct. 13, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 431 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Five-part series. Registration, 419-625-8105.

The Commons of Providence Lunch Bunch: noon, Community Room, 5000 Providence Drive, Sandusky. Speaker: Lynn Ritter, Northwest Ohio Alzheimer’s Association. RSVP, 419-624-1171.

Sandusky Amateur Radio Club: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 2909 W. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. 419-684-5768.

Rotary Club of Sandusky: 11:50 a.m.-1 p.m., Castaway Bay Hotel Ballroom, 2003 Cleveland Road, Sandusky. Prospective members, those interested in meeting local leaders, welcome. Sanduskyrotary.org, mbrenner1229@ioud.com.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Healthcare Provider CPR Re-Certification: 4-7 p.m., Fisher-Titus Medical Center. Recertification training for healthcare providers. Pre-payment required. Registration, 419-660-2646.

Slaughterhouse 5 Circuit Training: 5:30 p.m., 2525 W. Monroe St., Sandusky. 419-732-1000.

Bodi N Balance: Cardio/Strength/Flexibility, 8 a.m., Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton. $5 drop-in fee.

Magruder Hospital Workouts: Strength Training, 5:30-6:30 p.m. 419-732-4061, or magruderhospital.com.