Senior Calendar

“Understanding What’s What When Investing:” 1-2:30 p.m. Oct. 7, Erie County Services Center, 2900 Columbus Ave., Perkins Twp. Sponsored by Serving Our Seniors. Professional panel explains differences of stocks, mutual funds, annuities, etc. An audience of 25 or more is required. Call 419-624-1856, ask for Sarah’s voicemail, or e-mail mail@servingourseniors.org. Leave name, number, name of this event. Forum will be cancelled if not enough register.

Senior Health Insurance 101: 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 29, Vineyard on Catawba, Port Clinton. Sponsored by Magruder Hospital and Ottawa County Task Force on Aging. Free educational program, refreshments served. 419-732-4061.

THURSDAY

Erie MetroParks Fall Prevention Awareness Walk: 10-11 a.m., Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky. Leisurely one-mile walk, learn about fall prevention practices. Details at Erie County Senior Center, 419-626-2560.

Cataract Coffee Break: 10 a.m., Fisher-Titus Medical Center. Ophthalmologist on-hand to answer questions. Refreshments provided. Limited seating, registration 419-660-2828.

Computer Savvy Seniors Computer Classes: 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 27, Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky. Topic :Mastering eMail. Register at reception desk or 419-626-2560. Details at erieseniors.weebly.org.

“Name That Tune:” After lunch at Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky.

Erie County Senior Center: 10 a.m. chair exercise; Bible study; 1 p.m. pinochle, Hand and Foot Game.

FRIDAY

Medicare Check-Up Day: noon, Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky. Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program, presentation only. For those unable to attend call 800-686-1578 for program details.

Erie County Senior Center: 8 a.m. ceramics; 12:30 p.m. dartball, duplicate bridge.

MONDAY

Medicare Parts A, B, C, and D: 10:30 a.m., Sandusky Library. Presented by Ted Biskind, American Benefits Group. Learn about prescription drug plans prior to Oct. 15 deadline. 419-625-3834.

Health Screenings: 8-10 a.m., Recreation Center, Bellevue. Sponsored by The Bellevue Hospital. Free blood pressure checks, $10 cholesterol screenings. Information 419-483-4040 ext. 6610, or bellevuehospital.com.

Senior Men’s Fellowship: 9:45 a.m., Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky. Coffee and doughnuts prior to meeting. Dave Kilbride, guitarist. Information, 419-626-5451 or pkoelsch@aol.com.

Erie County Senior Center: 8 a.m. ceramics; 9 a.m. euchre; 10 a.m. Men’s Fellowship; noon Bingo; 12:30 p.m. duplicate bridge; 5 p.m. Tai Chi.

TUESDAY

Trivia with Commons of Providence: After lunch at Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky.

Erie County Senior Center: 10 a.m. chair exercise class; 1 p.m. pinochle, 1 p.m. Hand and Foot game.

WEDNESDAY

St. Mary Class of 1956 Lunch: 1 p.m., Berardi’s Restaurant, 1019 Perkins Ave., Sandusky. Ann, 419-433-2485.

Birthday Bingo: After lunch at Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky.

Erie County Senior Center: 10 a.m. yoga; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot game, 4:30 p.m. Tai Chi exercise.