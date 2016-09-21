Community Calendar

COMMUNITY

Skate World: Toddler Day, noon-5 p.m. Thursdays, 3319 Milan Road, Sandusky. Free skate and indoor playground admission. Information, 419-626-4467.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroParks Fall Prevention Awareness Walk: 10-11 a.m., Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky. Leisurely one-mile walk, learn about fall prevention practices. Details at Erie County Senior Center, 419-626-2560; Art in the Park: 6-8 p.m., Osborn Park Frost Center, 3910 Perkins Ave., Huron. Ages 16 and older recycle wine bottles into hanging lights. All supplies included. Registration required, 419-625-7783.

Sandusky County Parks Equinox Hike: 7:30-8:30 p.m., White Star Barn. Kick off autumn with a night hike. 419-334-4495.

ENTERTAINMENT

Pat Dailey Concert: 6:30 p.m., Cedar Point Lakeside Pavilion, Hotel Breakers, Sandusky. With Steve Brownell. Fundraiser for Lake Erie Foundation. Tickets $25, includes free parking, via Sandusky State Theatre box office, 419-626-1950 or sanduskystate.com or Lake Erie Shores & Islands Welcome Centers.

Science Cafe: 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Dregenfly Art Studio, 150 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Learn fun, exciting aspects of science, physics, environmental issues and more. Bring friends, family, beverage of choice and learn. Suggested donation $5. Danielle@dregenfly-art.com, 419-656-8445.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Berlin Public Library Story Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m., stories, songs, crafts, SMART Board; Adult Book Club: 3-4 p.m. “An Uncomplicated Life: A Father’s Memoir of his Exceptional Daughter” by Paul Daugherty. 419-588-2250.

Sandusky Library Cemetery Walk: 10-11 a.m., Oakland Cemetery. Titans of Transportation. Dress to walk, registration; Knit one, Crochet Too:10:30 a.m. Fellow knitters and crocheters work on projects, teach others.

Clyde Public Library Author Day: 6-7 p.m., with Meghan Wonderly, Rutherford B. Hayes Library and Museums, and her book “A Son’s Dream.” 419-547-7174.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Stroke Support Group: 2 p.m., Fisher-Titus Medical Center. 419-660-2700.

Gamblers Anonymous: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, North Pointe Baptist Church, 3702 Hayes Ave., Sandusky. Information, 419-366-9660.

Battered Women's Support Group: Every Thursday. Call for more information, 419-626-2200.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: Common Bonds Narcotics Anonymous NA, 7 p.m., 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. 419-621-9377. Anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees.

NAMI on Campus: 10:30 a.m.-noon Thursdays, Terra State Community College. For people living with mental illness, depression, other brain disorders.

Free Nutrition/Weight Management Support Group: 7-8 p.m. Thursdays, Firelands Regional Medical Center South Campus. Details at firelands.com.

St. Stephen AME Church AA Group Meeting: 10-11 a.m., 312 Neil St., Sandusky. A Higher Power, open to anyone seeking help or needing encouragement.

GriefShare Support Group: 6-8 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 1810 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. 419-577-7140.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

City of Sandusky Skate Park Meeting: 6 pm., at the Skate Park, 222 Meigs St., Sandusky. To discuss future plans of the park. If inclement weather, meeting will be at City Hall commission chambers.

Computer Savvy Seniors Computer Classes: 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 27, Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky. Topic: Mastering eMail. Register at reception desk or 419-626-2560. Details at erieseniors.weebly.org.

Port Clinton Architectural Review Board Meeting: 1 p.m., fourth Thursday each month, City Hall, 1868 E. Perry St., Port Clinton.

Sandusky Amateur Radio Club: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 2909 W. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. 419-684-5768.

Rotary Club of Sandusky Meeting: 11:50 a.m.-1 p.m., Castaway Bay Hotel Ballroom, 2003 Cleveland Road, Sandusky. Prospective members, those interested in meeting local leaders, welcome. Sanduskyrotary.org, mbrenner1229@ioud.com.

Love Your Muslim Neighbor as Yourself Study Group: 7 p.m. Thursdays Sept. 15 through Oct. 13, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 431 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Five-part series, includes trip to Islamic Center of Cleveland Sept. 24. Registration, 419-625-8105.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Cataract Coffee Break: 10 a.m., Fisher-Titus Medical Center. Ophthalmologist on-hand to answer questions. Refreshments provided. Limited seating, registration 419-660-2828.

Slaughterhouse 5 Circuit Training: 5:30 p.m., 2525 W. Monroe St., Sandusky. 419-732-1000.

Bodi N Balance: Cardio/Strength/Flexibility, 8 a.m., Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton. $5 drop-in fee.

Magruder Hospital Workouts: Strength Training, 5:30-6:30 p.m. 419-732-4061, or magruderhospital.com.

FRIDAY

COMMUNITY

Red Cross Bloodmobile: 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Magruder Hospital. Bring list of medications and ID. To schedule, 800-REDCROSS or redcrossblood.org., use MAGRUDER HOSP, or 419-732-4061.

Medicare Check-Up Day: noon, Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky. Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program, presentation only. For those unable to attend call 800-686-1578 for program details.

North Coast Oktoberfest: 5-11 p.m., downtown Sandusky. Sponsored by Great Lakes Brewing Co. Fundraiser for Sandusky State Theatre and North Coast Young Professionals.

Roll it Forward Garage Sale: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Avery Outlet Mall, 11001 US 250, Milan. Hosted by Bismark Senior/Community Center. All donations benefit the center’s handicap accessible project.

Maple City Siren Run: 5 p.m. registration, race starts 6 p.m., Suhr Park, 37 W. Main St., Norwalk. Sponsored by Fisher-Titus and Norwalk Parks. Fee $30. Touch a Truck, EMS and firefighters, and children’s activities in the park. Proceeds benefit Norwalk Police and Fire and North Central EMS. 216-623-9933.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroParks History: 6-8 p.m., East Sandusky Bay Enchanted Cottage, 4100 Cleveland Road. Enjoy a hot beverage, learn park history. 419-625-7783.

Sandusky County Parks Canoe with Eagles: 4:30-8 p.m., Decoy Marsh. Meet at Countryside Park. Paddle Green Creek, look for eagles. Must register with partner, only one trip per season please, 419-334-4495.

ENTERTAINMENT

Live Bluegrass Music: 6 p.m., ABH Bluegrass Hide-away, 850 S. Fitchville River Road. Admission $3. Smoke-free, alcohol-free, handicap accessible. 440-242-9311.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Milan Public Library: Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Stories, songs, crafts, SMART Board. Information, 419-499-4117.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Al-Anon: 8-9 p.m. Fridays, St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2211 Mills St., Sandusky.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: Open Recovery Meeting: 10:30 p.m., 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. Anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees. 419-621-9377.

Art Therapy: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Friday, Cleveland Clinic Centers, 417 Quarry Lakes Drive, Sandusky.

Serenity for Today Alanon Discussion: 12:30 p.m., Huron Public Library, downstairs. For anyone affected by alcohol use of a friend or family. 971-221-3831.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

Huron Garden Club Meeting: 1 p.m., Huron Public Library. Presentation on alpacas. For information call 419-433-2661.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Healthcare Provider CPR Re-Certification: 1-4 p.m., Fisher-Titus Medical Center. Recertification training for healthcare providers. Pre-payment required. Registration, 419-660-2646.

Tai Chi: 8:30-9:30 a.m., Firelands Regional Medical Center, South Campus. Wear loose fitting clothes, stand or sit. Free.

Ernsthausen Community Complex: Fit and Easy Class: 9 a.m.; Indoor Cycling: 5:45 p.m.; 419-663-6775.