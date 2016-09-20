Community Calendar

COMMUNITY

Catholic Community Supper Program: 4-5:15 p.m., Holy Angels Catholic Church, 428 Tiffin Ave., Sandusky. All are welcome; no charge. For free ride call Sandusky Transit System, 419-627-0740. Closed first Wednesday every month.

Sandusky High School Class of 1941 Breakfast: 9 a.m., Berardi's Restaurant, 1019 W. Perkins Ave. Class members, spouses and guests welcome. Listen to WLEC-1450 for weather cancellations. Information 419-627-8673.

Humane Society of Erie County Bingo: 8 a.m. doors open, 10 a.m. start time, American Legion, 3615 Hayes Ave., Sandusky. Proceeds benefit the Humane Society. 419-626-6220.

Bellevue Elks Bingo: Doors open at 5:30 p.m., 214 W. Main St., Bellevue.

SHS Class of 64 Gathering: 5-8 p.m., Sail In, every Wednesday.

Nehemiah Farmer Market: 4-5:30 p.m., 1215 Campbell St., Sandusky. Produce from the Nehemiah Young Agronomists Club, where students are taught organic farming. Wide variety of vegetables and herbs. Proceeds benefit Nehemiah faith-based programs.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroPark Walk: 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m., East Sandusky Bay Eagle Point, 3819 Cleveland Road, Sandusky; Wonderful Watercolors: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Wednesdays, Osborn MetroPark, Frost Center. Clela Stelnicki gives step-by-step directions. $60 for four weeks or $15 per class. Register by calling Clela, 440-371-5637, or email clelasart@gmail.com; Women in Conservation Series: 5:30-8 p.m., Castalia Quarry, 8404 Ohio 101, Castalia. History of Castalia and Quarry and Geocaching. Cost $15, dinner provided. Registration required, limit 15, 419-625-7783.

Sandusky County Parks Canoe with Eagles: 4:30-8 p.m., Decoy Marsh. Meet at Countryside Park. Paddle Green Creek, look for eagles. Must register with partner, only one trip per season please, 419-334-4495.

ENTERTAINMENT

Musical Arts Series of Port Clinton Presents Federspiel: 7:30 p.m., Firelands Presbyterian Church, 2626 E. Harbor Road, Port Clinton. Brass band ensemble playing a wide variety of music. Free.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Milan Public Library Happy Feet: 8:30-9:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Meet out front for a fun, casual walk around down; Origami Bookmarks: 6-6:30 p.m. Ages 11-18 learn the art of paperfolding; Adult Book Club: 6:30-7:30 p.m. “An Uncomplicated Life: A Father’s Memoir of His Exceptional Daughter” by Paul Daugherty. 419-499-4117.

Sandusky Library Cemetery Walk: 10-11 a.m., Oakland Cemetery. Titans of Transportation. Dress to walk, registration; Toddler Tales: 6 p.m. Ages 18-36 months with adult, registration; Story Stop: 6:45 p.m. Ages 3-6 with adult, registration; Brown Bag Lunch: noon, Election Reflections, the Presidential Yacht Sequoia presented by King Baer; Pages and Pups: 4 p.m. K-3rd grade practice reading, pick out books, read to Therapy dog. Registration required. 419-625-3834.

Birchard Library Office 2 Class: 6:30-8 p.m. PowerPoint. Registration 419-334-7101 ext. 216 or birchard.lib.oh.us.

Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums Presidential History Book Club: Noon, Spiegel Grove, Fremont. “Alexander Hamilton” by Ron Chernow. Bring or borrow book, bring a lunch. Details, Dustin McLochlin, 419-332-2081 ext. 230 or dmclochlin@rbhayes.org.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Peer to Peer Support Group: 6-7:30 p.m., third Wednesday each month, Magruder Hospital. National Alliance on Mental Illness. Information, 419-732-6264.

Emotions Anonymous: 7-8 p.m. every Wednesday, United Methodist Church, 338 Williams St., Huron. 12-step program to help people cope with stress, depression, anxiety. 419-433-6950, emotionsanonymous.org.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: Recovery Meditation: 6 p.m.; Freedom Road AA: 8 p.m., 138 E. Market St., Sandusky, 419-621-9377.

Celebrate Recovery Program: 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays, The Chapel 4444 Galloway Road, Sandusky. For those struggling with any type of addiction, habit or hang up. 419-627-0208, thechapel.tv.

Family Recovery Support Group: 4-5 p.m. Wednesdays, Bayshore Counseling Services, 1634 Sycamore Line, Sandusky. Open to families dealing with a loved one’s addiction. 419-626-9156 ext. 116.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

Sandusky/Firelands Chapter of PFLAG Meeting: 6:30 p.m., Sandusky Library.

Firelands History Society Meeting: 7 p.m., 9 Case St., Norwalk. Speaker Roland M. Baumann give biographical history of Mary Hester Crabb, daughter of slave mother and free black man.

Sandusky Firefighter Retirees Breakfast: 9 a.m., American Legion Post 83, 3615 S. Hayes Ave., Sandusky. All retirees welcome.

Kiwanis Club of Sandusky: Noon-1 p.m., American Legion, 3615 S. Hayes Ave., Sandusky. Prospective members welcome. Erin Cremean, 419-984-1086 or sanduskykiwanis.org.

Singles Club of Erie County: 7 p.m., Kokomo’s Restaurant and Lounge, Keys Golf Course, 4115 Boos Road, Huron. Food, drinks, dancing and socializing. 419-271-4689.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Health Screenings: 9-11 a.m., Senior Center, Clyde. Sponsored by The Bellevue Hospital. Free blood pressure checks, $10 cholesterol screenings. Information 419-483-4040 ext. 6610, or bellevuehospital.com.

Blood Pressure Screenings: 8 a.m.-noon, Fisher-Titus Medical Care Family Medicine, 187 W. Main St., New London. Also offering blood draws and kids bicycle helmets. Information, 419-929-4357.

Tai Chi: 8:30 a.m., Norwalk Senior Center. $5/class. 419-668-6245.

Bellevue Hospital Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 816 Monroe St., Bellevue. $20 for six-week session. 419-483-4040 ext. 4206.

Chair Yoga: noon- 12:30 p.m., Sutton Center, 1848 E. Perry St., Port Clinton. $5 per class.

Bodi N Balance: Zumba, Yoga, Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton. $5 drop-in fee.

Slaughterhouse 5 Circuit Training: 5:30 p.m., 2525 W. Monroe St., Sandusky. 419-732-1000.

Indoor Cycling: 5:45 p.m., Ernsthausen Recreation Center, 100 Republic St., Norwalk. Cost $20-$30. 419-663-6775.

Magruder Hospital Fitness: Pilates: 5:30 p.m., $4. Information, 419-333-0221.

Restorative Yoga: 6 p.m., Divine Awakenings, 1002 Tiffin Ave., Sandusky. One hour practice, $9. 419-366-6271.

THURSDAY

COMMUNITY

Skate World: Toddler Day, noon-5 p.m. Thursdays, 3319 Milan Road, Sandusky. Free skate and indoor playground admission. Information, 419-626-4467.

METROPARKS

Erie MetroParks Fall Prevention Awareness Walk: 10-11 a.m., Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky. Leisurely one-mile walk, learn about fall prevention practices. Details at Erie County Senior Center, 419-626-2560; Art in the Park: 6-8 p.m., Osborn Park Frost Center, 3910 Perkins Ave., Huron. Ages 16 and older recycle wine bottles into hanging lights. All supplies included. Registration required, 419-625-7783.

Sandusky County Parks Equinox Hike: 7:30-8:30 p.m., White Star Barn. Kick off autumn with a night hike. 419-334-4495.

ENTERTAINMENT

Pat Dailey Concert: 6:30 p.m., Cedar Point Lakeside Pavilion, Hotel Breakers, Sandusky. With Steve Brownell. Fundraiser for Lake Erie Foundation. Tickets $25, includes free parking, via Sandusky State Theatre box office, 419-626-1950 or sanduskystate.com or Lake Erie Shores & Islands Welcome Centers.

Science Cafe: 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Dregenfly Art Studio, 150 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Learn fun, exciting aspects of science, physics, environmental issues and more. Bring friends, family, beverage of choice and learn. Suggested donation $5. Danielle@dregenfly-art.com, 419-656-8445.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Berlin Public Library Story Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m., stories, songs, crafts, SMART Board; Adult Book Club: 3-4 p.m. “An Uncomplicated Life: A Father’s Memoir of his Exceptional Daughter” by Paul Daugherty. 419-588-2250.

Sandusky Library Cemetery Walk: 10-11 a.m., Oakland Cemetery. Titans of Transportation. Dress to walk, registration; Knit one, Crochet Too:10:30 a.m. Fellow knitters and crocheters work on projects, teach others.

Clyde Public Library Author Day: 6-7 p.m., with Meghan Wonderly, Rutherford B. Hayes Library and Museums, and her book “A Son’s Dream.” 419-547-7174.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Stroke Support Group: 2 p.m., Fisher-Titus Medical Center. 419-660-2700.

Gamblers Anonymous: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, North Pointe Baptist Church, 3702 Hayes Ave., Sandusky. Information, 419-366-9660.

Battered Women's Support Group: Every Thursday. Call for more information, 419-626-2200.

Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center: Common Bonds Narcotics Anonymous NA, 7 p.m., 138 E. Market St., Sandusky. 419-621-9377. Anonymous and confidential. No dues or fees.

NAMI on Campus: 10:30 a.m.-noon Thursdays, Terra State Community College. For people living with mental illness, depression, other brain disorders.

Free Nutrition/Weight Management Support Group: 7-8 p.m. Thursdays, Firelands Regional Medical Center South Campus. Details at firelands.com.

St. Stephen AME Church AA Group Meeting: 10-11 a.m., 312 Neil St., Sandusky. A Higher Power, open to anyone seeking help or needing encouragement.

GriefShare Support Group: 6-8 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 1810 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. 419-577-7140.

CLASSES/MEETINGS

City of Sandusky Skate Park Meeting: 6 pm., at the Skate Park, 222 Meigs St., Sandusky. To discuss future plans of the park. If inclement weather, meeting will be at City Hall commission chambers.

Computer Savvy Seniors Computer Classes: 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 27, Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky. Topic: Mastering eMail. Register at reception desk or 419-626-2560. Details at erieseniors.weebly.org.

Port Clinton Architectural Review Board Meeting: 1 p.m., fourth Thursday each month, City Hall, 1868 E. Perry St., Port Clinton.

Sandusky Amateur Radio Club: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 2909 W. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. 419-684-5768.

Rotary Club of Sandusky Meeting: 11:50 a.m.-1 p.m., Castaway Bay Hotel Ballroom, 2003 Cleveland Road, Sandusky. Prospective members, those interested in meeting local leaders, welcome. Sanduskyrotary.org, mbrenner1229@ioud.com.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Cataract Coffee Break: 10 a.m., Fisher-Titus Medical Center. Ophthalmologist on-hand to answer questions. Refreshments provided. Limited seating, registration 419-660-2828.

Slaughterhouse 5 Circuit Training: 5:30 p.m., 2525 W. Monroe St., Sandusky. 419-732-1000.

Bodi N Balance: Cardio/Strength/Flexibility, 8 a.m., Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton. $5 drop-in fee.

Magruder Hospital Workouts: Strength Training, 5:30-6:30 p.m. 419-732-4061, or magruderhospital.com.