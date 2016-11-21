Ohio gas prices rise as week of Thanksgiving travel begins

COLUMBUS — Gas prices in Ohio are up to begin what’s expected to be a busy period of travel around the Thanksgiving holiday.

The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Ohio was about $2.09 in Monday’s survey from auto club AAA, the Oil Price Information Service and WEX Inc. That’s up from 1.98 a week ago and $1.86 a year ago.

Nationally, the average for regular fuel is $2.14. That’s down from $2.17 a week ago but up a nickel compared with this time last year.

AAA is predicting the state will see its highest amount of Thanksgiving travel since 2005, and that could mean more crowded highways. It estimates that more than 2 million Ohioans will travel at least 50 miles from home between Wednesday and Sunday.

