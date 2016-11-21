Ohio drivers will see drug abuse warnings during holidays

COLUMBUS — Ohio plans to take advantage of the busy holiday travel season to warn drivers about the growing problem of drugged driving.

It’s a joint effort of the State Highway Patrol and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The agencies will use the state’s 130 freeway message signs, as well as additional portable highway signs, to display driver alerts on the rising number of drugged-driving crashes.

The signs also will advertise Republican Gov. John Kasich’s (KAY‘-siks) Start Talking initiative, which encourages family conversations about the dangers of drug use.

According to state statistics, Ohio has seen a 25-percent increase in drugged-driving crashes since 2012. The nearly 3,600 drugged-driving crashes so far this year represent about a third of all impaired driving crashes statewide.

