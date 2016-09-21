Tourism drives $2B to Erie, Ottawa counties

How so?

Thank the 10 million people touching down in Erie and Ottawa counties last year.

Visitors helped generate a record $2 billion in local tourism-related sales in 2015, according to a recent economic impact study released by Lake Erie Shores & Islands, the area’s tourism bureau.

The $2 billion represents a record amount produced by tourists in a 12-month period and almost a 7 percent increase from 2013, coinciding with the most recent study conducted.

Officials accounted for people spending money in several different categories, such as transportation, food and beverage, recreation, retail and lodging.

Here are some extra points about the $2 billion:

• Nearly one-third of the total tourism sales in northwest Ohio, $6 billion across 22 counties, are generated in Erie and Ottawa counties.

• More than 13,000 people worked in a tourism-related job — one in four in Erie County, and one in six in Ottawa County — producing wages totaling more than $340 million.

• The tourism industry directly generated $233 million in taxes benefiting local communities.

But tourism staffers aren’t satisfied with the recent figures: They want even more people to visit Erie and Ottawa counties in the coming years.

“The Lake Erie Shores & Islands staff team works hard to continually refine our marketing plans with a goal of increasing the number of visitors that choose our destination,” bureau executive director Larry Fletcher said. “As this data shows, their spending provides positive benefit for all business segments and residents of the region.”

Making sense of the dollars and cents

Every two years, Lake Erie Shores & Islands, the tourism bureau for Erie and Ottawa counties, releases an economic impact study for how much money tourists generate in the area.

Among what they produced in recent times:

• 2015: $2 billion

• 2013: $1.83 billion

• 2011: $1.5 billion

Source: Lake Erie Shores & Islands