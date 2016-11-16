Senior Calendar

Serving Our Seniors Medicaid Part D assistance: by appointment, through Dec. 6. To schedule call 419-624-1856 or 800-564-1856. Fill out form, compare plans, pick the best one for your needs. Free, first come, first served.

THURSDAY

Sandusky High School Class of 55 Luncheon: noon, Manny’s Restaurant, 6201 Milan Road, Sandusky.

Songs with Cindy O’Farrell: After lunch at Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky.

Erie County Senior Center: 10 a.m. chair exercise; Bible study; 1 p.m. pinochle, Hand and Foot Game.

FRIDAY

Red Cross Bloodmobile: 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Magruder Hospital. To schedule call 800-REDCROSS or redcrossblood.org. Sponsor code MAGRUDER HOSP. Walk-ins welcome. 419-732-4061.

Magruder Hospital Flu Shot Clinic: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Urgent Care. No appointment, adults only, $30, Medicare and some managed plans. 419-301-4317, magruderhospital.com.

Health Screenings: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Senior Center, Clyde. Sponsored by The Bellevue Hospital. Free health screenings. Information 419-483-4040 ext. 6610, or bellevuehospital.com.

Bingo with Concord Care Center: After lunch at Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky.

Erie County Senior Center: 8 a.m. ceramics; 12:30 p.m. dartball, duplicate bridge.

MONDAY

Red Cross Bloodmobile: 2-6 pm., First United Methodist Church, 60 W. Main St., Norwalk. Bring ID and list of medications. To schedule 800-RedCross or redcross.org, walk-ins welcome. Enjoy free community dinner 5-6:30 p.m.

Senior Open House: 4-6 p.m., Port Clinton Senior Center, 310 E. Third St., Port Clinton. Featuring hand crafted pinatas to be given to local National Guard Units. Accepting donations of candy, in original packaging, for the pinatas. 419-341-1080.

Senior Men’s Fellowship: 9:45 a.m., Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky. Coffee and doughnuts prior to meeting. Heather Tuttle, Back to the Wild, Education and Wildlife Education. Information, 419-626-5451 or pkoelsch@aol.com.

Erie County Senior Center: 8 a.m. ceramics; 9 a.m. euchre; 10 a.m. Men’s Fellowship; noon Bingo; 12:30 p.m. duplicate bridge; 5 p.m. Tai Chi.

TUESDAY

Red Cross Bloodmobile: 2-7 pm., American Legion, 3615 Hayes Ave., Sandusky. Bring ID and list of medications. To schedule 800-RedCross or redcross.org, walk-ins welcome. All donors receive American Red Cross totebag. Enjoy open face roast beef dinner.

Certified Health Insurance Marketplace Navigator: 6-8 p.m., Ida Rupp Public Library, Port Clinton. To help with enrollment in Marketplace health insurance, answer questions. Walk-ins welcome or schedule with Marnie, 419-349-1778 or areyoucoveredohio.org.

Improving Stability with Shoes, Jeff Reser: After lunch at Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky.

Erie County Senior Center: 10 a.m. chair exercise class; 1 p.m. pinochle, 1 p.m. Hand and Foot game.

WEDNESDAY

Happy Birthday William Shakespeare, May Lu: After lunch at Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky.

Erie County Senior Center: 10 a.m. yoga; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot game, 4:30 p.m. Tai Chi exercise.