Free Medicare Counseling Can’t Keep Up

There are two different types of Medicare insurance products:

Traditional Medicare with a Medicare Supplement (also referred to as a “Medi-gap” policy)

Medicare Advantage plans

You can’t have both. You decide if you want one or the other.

Those who don’t understand how each one works make decisions based on what the monthly premium is going to cost. Often times, the uninformed consumer buys the Medicare Advantage plan because the monthly premium is cheaper than purchasing a Medi-gap policy.

Basing your Medicare buying decisions on the monthly premium alone is not a good way to assess which type of Medicare insurance to purchase. Generally speaking, Advantage plans cover less of the health care costs. However, the consumer is paying less each month, when compared to a “Medi-gap” supplement premium.

As a Medicare consumer, don’t wait for a hospitalization to provide the crash course on Medicare before you actually understand how this insurance works and what it will pay out. That is not the ideal time to become educated on Medicare.

What is the alternative, you ask? The alternative is for those who are healthy and age 65 or better to become curious about Medicare now. By doing so, you will help yourself and you can help others, too.

Serving Our Seniors has a partnership with the Ohio Department of Insurance, the Office of OSHIIP (Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program). OSHIIP has a volunteer training program to make more retirees knowledgeable about Medicare coverage.

Today we have three area residents who volunteer their time as OSHIIP Medicare Counselors, and they help their peer group make sense out of which Medicare insurance product to buy – and why. Those volunteers are, Patricia Whited Stineman, Bill Biehl and Keith Newton. And they ROCK! As of last week, they had to start turning away requests. There is more demand than we have Medicare Counselors.

This holiday season will you help us help your peers understand Medicare insurance in 2017? All volunteers dictate their own schedule. The demand for Medicare Counseling is the greatest between Oct. 15 and Dec. 7 of each year.

Get curious about Medicare in 2017, call me, Sue Daugherty, at 419-624-8173 for more information. Together, we will make Erie County a compassionate community for aging independently.

Q: Is it too late to get a Medicare Part D appointment.

A: We have a few openings left. Call our office at 419-624-1856. Ask for a Medicare Part D appointment. All appointments are on a first come, first served, basis.

Q: I’m not going to be 65 until January 3, 2017. Do I have to sign up now, during Medicare Open enrollment?

A: No. You would be wise to wait until after Dec. 7, 2016 to enroll. Call our office and ask for a Medicare Counseling appointment. As a new retiree, you have until three months before your 65 birthday to enroll, but no later than three months after your birthday.