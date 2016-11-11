PC Seniors seek candy donations

PC Seniors will host an Open House from 4-6 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Port Clinton Senior Center, 310 E. Third St., where they will display several piñatas that have been handcrafted over several weeks.

Three of the piñatas will be given to the Family Readiness Groups of the three local National Guard units for their family Christmas parties.

Anyone wishing to donate unopened bags of candy to fill the piñatas may drop them off during the open house or during regular hours of operation at the Senior Center, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

For every pound of candy donated, the donor will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win one of the two remaining piñatas, with the drawing to take place at the end of the Open House.

For information, call Juanita Mills-Persely at 419-341-1080.