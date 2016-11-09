Senior Calendar

Serving Our Seniors Medicaid Part D assistance: by appointment, through Dec. 6. To schedule call 419-624-1856 or 800-564-1856. Fill out form, compare plans, pick the best one for your needs. Free, first come, first served.

THURSDAY

Margaretta Class of 55 Breakfast: 9 a.m., Cold Creek Cafe, Castalia.

Sandusky High School Class of 1941 Lunch: 11:30 a.m., Diana’s Restaurant, Milan Road. Class members, spouses and guests welcome. WLEC-1450 for weather cancellations. Information 419-627-8673.

Health Screenings: 9-11 a.m., second Thursday each month, Magruder Hospital Lab. Basic metabolic panel with venipuncture, lipid profile, blood pressure $16. For appointment, 419-734-3131 ext. 3420.

Bingo sponsored by Senior Center Auxiliary: After lunch at Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky.

Erie County Senior Center: 10 a.m. chair exercise; Bible study; 1 p.m. pinochle, Hand and Foot Game.

FRIDAY

Erie County Senior Center: Closed for Veterans Day.

MONDAY

Red Cross Bloodmobile: 2-7 pm., Church of the Nazarene, 1617 Milan Road, Sandusky. Bring ID and list of medications. To schedule 800-RedCross or redcross.org, walk-ins welcome.

Local 1216 Retirees meeting: noon, at Local 913. Christmas tickets for Dec. 12 at Sawmill Creek on sale. Must pre-purchase. Also available 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 15-18, and Nov. 21, at 1216 UAW Hall.

Grandmothers Club: 7:30 p.m., Sandusky Eagles, 1235 W. Perkins Ave. Sandusky. All grandmothers invited. Information, 419-547-4304.

Senior Men’s Fellowship: 9:45 a.m., Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky. Coffee and doughnuts prior to meeting. Natalie Romito, Dietician, FRMC - Nutrition for Ageing Men. Information, 419-626-5451 or pkoelsch@aol.com.

Erie County Senior Center: 8 a.m. ceramics; 9 a.m. euchre; 10 a.m. Men’s Fellowship; noon Bingo; 12:30 p.m. duplicate bridge; 5 p.m. Tai Chi.

TUESDAY

Classmates of SHS 1950 lunch: 11:30 a.m., Huron Yacht Club, 350 Huron St.

Free Pancake Breakfast: 8-9:30 a.m., The Meadows at Osborn Park, 3916 Perkins Ave., Sandusky. Pancakes, sausage, bacon, applesauce and coffee. RSVP appreciated, 419-627-8733.

Magruder Hospital Flu Shot Clinic: 1-5 p.m., Urgent Care. No appointment, adults only, $30, Medicare and some managed plans. 419-301-4317, magruderhospital.com.

Health Screenings: 9-11 a.m., Hogue’s IGA, Bellevue. Sponsored by The Bellevue Hospital. Free health screenings. Information 419-483-4040 ext. 6610, or bellevuehospital.com.

Games with Admiral’s Pointe: After lunch at Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky.

Erie County Senior Center: 10 a.m. chair exercise class; 1 p.m. pinochle, 1 p.m. Hand and Foot game.

WEDNESDAY

Sandusky High School Class of 1941 Breakfast: 9 a.m., Berardi’s Restaurant, 1019 Perkins Ave. Class members, spouses and guests welcome. Listen to WLEC-1450 for weather cancellations. Information 419-627-8673.

Health Screenings: 9-11 a.m., Miller’s SuperValu, Clyde. Sponsored by The Bellevue Hospital. Free health screenings. Information 419-483-4040 ext. 6610, or bellevuehospital.com.

Advertising Game - Meadows of Osborn: After lunch at Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky.

Erie County Senior Center: 10 a.m. yoga; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot game, 4:30 p.m. Tai Chi exercise.