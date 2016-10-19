Senior Calendar

Serving Our Seniors Medicaid Part D assistance: by appointment, through Dec. 6. To schedule call 419-624-1856 or 800-564-1856. Fill out form, compare plans, pick the best one for your needs. Free, first come, first served.

THURSDAY

Sandusky High School Class of 55 Lunch: noon, Tin Goose Diner, 3515 E. State Road, Port Clinton.

Magruder Hospital Flu Shot Clinic: 1-5 p.m., Urgent Care. No appointment, adults only, $30, Medicare and some managed plans. 419-301-4317, magruderhospital.com.

Mature Audience Luncheon: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Bellevue Society for the Arts, 205 Maple Ave., Bellevue. Anyone 55 and older invited. Lunch fee $3, collected at the door. Registration required, 419-483-4040 ext. 4899.

Computer Savvy Seniors Computer Classes: 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 27, Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky. Topic: Microsoft Word. Register at reception desk or 419-626-2560. Details at erieseniors.weebly.org.

Battle of the Sexes Game - Tom: After lunch at Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky.

Erie County Senior Center: 10 a.m. chair exercise; Bible study; 1 p.m. pinochle, Hand and Foot Game.

FRIDAY

Bingo with Concord Care Center: After lunch at Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky.

Erie County Senior Center: 8 a.m. ceramics; 12:30 p.m. dartball, duplicate bridge.

MONDAY

Senior Men’s Fellowship: 9:45 a.m., Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky. Coffee and doughnuts prior to meeting. Michael Brumbaugh, Second Half of Life. Information, 419-626-5451 or pkoelsch@aol.com.

Erie County Senior Center: 8 a.m. ceramics; 9 a.m. euchre; 10 a.m. Men’s Fellowship; noon Bingo; 12:30 p.m. duplicate bridge; 5 p.m. Tai Chi.

TUESDAY

UAW Local 913 retirees dinner: noon, 3114 Hayes Ave., Sandusky. City chicken, insurance vendors.

Trivia with Commons of Providence: After lunch at Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky.

Erie County Senior Center: 10 a.m. chair exercise class; 1 p.m. pinochle, 1 p.m. Hand and Foot game.

WEDNESDAY

Birthday Bingo: After lunch at Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky.

Erie County Senior Center: 10 a.m. yoga; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot game, 4:30 p.m. Tai Chi exercise.