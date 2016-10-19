Don't forget to check your Medicare Part D plan

Most people don’t shop after they have enrolled into a Medicare Drug Plan. It never fails, there are always older Americans who have to learn the hard way that Medicare Prescription Drug insurance can change what drugs it is going to cover, and what it will charge, from year to year.

If you are on a Medicare Part D plan here is what is new in 2017:

Drug plans can offer plans that have a $400 deductible. That means the first $400 in medication purchases will come out of your pocket first. After you pay the first $400, then your insurance will start kicking in to pay for a portion of your medications.

Over $3,700 in drug purchases will land you into the donut hole. That means after your total drug cost equal $3,700, your Medicare Part D plan stops paying on any of your medications.

It takes $4,950 to get out of the donut hole in 2017. That means after your Medicare Part D stops helping you cover the cost of your medicines, you have to purchase the next $4,950 of medications yourself. Once you have spent more than that (before Jan.1, 2018) your Medicare Part D will start paying on your medications again.

Here is the good news… While in the donut hole consumers will receive a 60 percent discount on the total costs of the name brand drugs purchased while in the donut hole.

Here is the bad news… Unless you verify it by going onto the medicare.gov website, it is highly likely that the medications that were covered this year, will not be covered in 2018. Before you decide to keep your existing drug plan, you should find if the insurance company changed the list of covered medications.

If you would like help figuring out which Medicare Part D plan is going to cover your medicines best in 2017 and at what price - do it now. You only have until Dec. 7 to enroll into a different plan. If you do nothing, you are out of luck until next year.

In Erie County, Medicare consumers age 60 and older should call Serving Our Seniors at 419-624-1856 or 800-564-1856 and ask for a Medicare Part D appointment. You will be given a form to complete. Based on the information you give, we will compare and contrast the 22 different Medicare Part D plans and find out which one offers the best coverage and how much it will cost.

There is no fee for our help. It’s free. We don’t care from whom you buy the Medicare Part D plan. We just want you to understand what you will be getting (or not getting) for the amount of money you are spending. Part D appointments are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Q: Are you still having the forum “Understanding Medicaid Planning” on Friday, Oct. 21?

A: Only if we get 17 more people to register for this forum by Thursday, Oct. 20 at 8 a.m. To do so call 419-624-1856 or 800-564-1856. Leave a message for Sarah’s voicemail. Include your name, phone number and the name of this event. If we fail to attract an audience of 25 or more, the forum will be cancelled and you will be notified.