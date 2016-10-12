Senior Calendar

Medicare Update: noon, Oct. 17, Magruder Hospital Conference Center. Parts A, B, D and Advantage. Trained volunteers complete Medicare Part D comparisons, bring Medicare card and detailed list of prescriptions. Lunch $6, free without. RSVP by Oct. 14, 419-732-4061.

PC Seniors Big Band Dance: 2-5 p.m. Nov. 6, Moose Lodge, 1105 W. Lakeshore Drive, Port Clinton. Home Before Midnight featuring Night Session Big Band and hors d’oeuvres buffet. Nice casual or dress for the occasion, limited seating. Tickets $10 in advance, $12 at the door, 21 and older. Available at Mary’s Blossom Shoppe, or 419-341-1080.

THURSDAY

Margaretta Class of 55 Breakfast: 9 a.m., Cold Creek Cafe, Castalia.

Huron County Public Health Flu Shot Drive-Thru Clinic: 2-5 pm., Willard Alliance Church, 1609 S. Conwell Ave., Willard. 18 and older only, bring photo ID and insurance card.

Magruder Hospital Flu Shot Clinic: 3-6 p.m., Urgent Care. No appointment, adults only, $30, Medicare and some managed plans. 419-301-4317, magruderhospital.com.

Computer Savvy Seniors Computer Classes: 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 27, Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky. Topic: Facebook Fun. Register at reception desk or 419-626-2560. Details at erieseniors.weebly.org.

Bingo sponsored by Senior Center Auxiliary: After lunch at Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky.

Erie County Senior Center: 10 a.m. chair exercise; Bible study; 1 p.m. pinochle, Hand and Foot Game.

FRIDAY

Perkins High School Class of 1966 50th year Anniversary Celebration: Perkins Homecoming weekend. For details, Carol (Lawrence) Wechter, cjw2432@cox.net or Gerald Riggle at 419-366-0079.

Sandusky High School Class of 1962 Lunch: 11:30 a.m., Berardi’s Restaurant, 1019 Perkins Ave.

Caregiver tips - Sara Warner: After lunch at Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky.

Erie County Senior Center: 8 a.m. ceramics; 12:30 p.m. dartball, duplicate bridge.

MONDAY

Senior Men’s Fellowship: 9:45 a.m., Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky. Coffee and doughnuts prior to meeting. Kristina Smith, author “Lost Sandusky.” Information, 419-626-5451 or pkoelsch@aol.com.

Erie County Senior Center: 8 a.m. ceramics; 9 a.m. euchre; 10 a.m. Men’s Fellowship; noon Bingo; 12:30 p.m. duplicate bridge; 5 p.m. Tai Chi.

TUESDAY

Magruder Hospital Flu Shot Clinic: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Urgent Care. No appointment, adults only, $30, Medicare and some managed plans. 419-301-4317, magruderhospital.com.

Evening Health Break: 5-7 p.m., The Bellevue Hospital. Health screenings, educational information, snacks and RN on-hand to answer health questions. Information, 419-483-4040 ext. 6610 or bellevuehospital.com.

Games with Admiral’s Pointe: After lunch at Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky.

Erie County Senior Center: 10 a.m. chair exercise class; 1 p.m. pinochle, 1 p.m. Hand and Foot game.

WEDNESDAY

Medicare Check-Up Day: by appointment, Fisher-Titus Medical Center. One-on-one appointments to navigate Medicare Part D website, find the best plan. To schedule, 419-660-2521.

Advertising Game - Meadows of Osborn: After lunch at Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky.

Erie County Senior Center: 10 a.m. yoga; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot game, 4:30 p.m. Tai Chi exercise.