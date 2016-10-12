Riverview to host meetings on renovations

The meetings will be 9:30 a.m. Nov. 2 and 6:30 p.m. Nov. 9 in the Riverview Multipurpose Room on the campus, located at 8180 W. Ohio 163 in Oak Harbor, next to the Ottawa County Fair Grounds.

According to a recent release, renovation projects are being planned that will touch every part of the facility, culminating in assisted living services being offered on the Riverview Campus. The projects will be funded through the current Riverview levy and will not require a new levy or funding toward Riverview, the release said.

For questions, contact Kendra German, Riverview administrator, at 419-898-2851 or kgerman@co.ottawa.oh.us.