Senior Calendar

“Understanding What’s What When Investing:” 1-2:30 p.m. Oct. 7, Erie County Services Center, 2900 Columbus Ave., Perkins Twp. Sponsored by Serving Our Seniors. Professional panel explains differences of stocks, mutual funds, annuities, etc. An audience of 25 or more is required. Call 419-624-1856, ask for Sarah’s voicemail, or e-mail mail@servingourseniors.org. Leave name, number, name of this event. Forum will be cancelled if not enough register.

Senior Health Insurance 101: 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 29, Vineyard on Catawba, Port Clinton. Sponsored by Magruder Hospital and Ottawa County Task Force on Aging. Free educational program, refreshments served. 419-732-4061.

THURSDAY

Computer Savvy Seniors Computer Classes: 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 27, Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky. Topic: Mastering eMail. Register at reception desk or 419-626-2560. Details at erieseniors.weebly.org.

The Commons of Providence Lunch Bunch: noon, Community Room, 5000 Providence Drive, Sandusky. Speaker: Lynn Ritter, Northwest Ohio Alzheimer’s Association. RSVP, 419-624-1171.

Songs of the 50s and 60s - Steve Olenek: After lunch at Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky.

Erie County Senior Center: 10 a.m. chair exercise; Bible study; 1 p.m. pinochle, Hand and Foot Game.

FRIDAY

Erie MetroPark Luminary Walk: 7-8:30 p.m., Osborn Park Shelter 1, 3910 Perkins Ave., Huron. Peaceful walk through luminary-lit woods. Refreshments provided, wheelchairs welcome. Registration, limit 30, 419-625-7783.

Tri-Bond Game with Lutheran Memorial Home: After lunch at Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky.

Erie County Senior Center: 8 a.m. ceramics; 12:30 p.m. dartball, duplicate bridge.

MONDAY

Morning Health Break: 8-11 a.m., The Bellevue Hospital. Health screenings, educational information, light breakfast and RN on-hand to answer health questions. Information, 419-483-4040 ext. 6610 or bellevuehospital.com.

Senior Men’s Fellowship: 9:45 a.m., Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky. Coffee and doughnuts prior to meeting. Ralph and Barbara Boyer - garden railroads. Information, 419-626-5451 or pkoelsch@aol.com.

Erie County Senior Center: 8 a.m. ceramics; 9 a.m. euchre; 10 a.m. Men’s Fellowship; noon Bingo; 12:30 p.m. duplicate bridge; 5 p.m. Tai Chi.

TUESDAY

Magruder VIP Trip Information Session: 6 p.m., Magruder Hospital Conference Center. Collette Travel presents details on June 17-25, 2017, Colorado Rockies trip. VIP members and general public. 419-734-3131 ext. 3147.

Sandusky 100 Years Ago - Ron Davidson, Sandusky Library: After lunch at Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky.

Erie County Senior Center: 10 a.m. chair exercise class; 1 p.m. pinochle, 1 p.m. Hand and Foot game.

WEDNESDAY

Huron County Public Health Flu Shot Drive-Thru Clinic: 7-9 a.m., Huron County Fairgrounds; or 3-4 p.m., First Baptist Church, 432 Park Ave., New London. 18 and older only, bring photo ID and insurance card.

Firelands Morning Coffee: 8-10 a.m., Firelands Regional Medical Center, South Campus. Firelands 55+ Club enjoys coffee, free blood pressure, blood sugar screenings, total lipid screen $17 - requires 12-hour fast. 419-557-7722.

Preferred Care at Home - Info and door prize: After lunch at Erie County Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky.

Erie County Senior Center: 10 a.m. yoga; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot game, 4:30 p.m. Tai Chi exercise.