HCPH offers free car seat safety training

The course will cover basic knowledge on the road and child passenger safety, including the following rules to keep children safe on the road:

• Select a car seat based on your child’s height and weight.

• Install the car seat correctly: Consult the user’s manual for both the car seat and the vehicle when installing a car seat, and contact HCPH at 419-668-1652 ext. 269 to schedule a free car seat inspection. HCPH also supplies car seats to income-eligible families in Huron County.

• Register all new car seats to get important recall information.

• If purchasing a pre-owned car seat, ask if it was involved in a crash — if so, do not use the car seat — and be sure to check for any recall information at safekids.org/product-recalls.

• It is recommended that children ride rear-facing until they are at least 2. Older children may ride forward-facing in a harness until they outgrow the car seat and are able to ride in a booster seat.

• Make sure any friends or family members caring for your child are aware of car seat safety basics.

Registration for the safety training is open until Monday by visiting childpassengersafety.eventbrite.com. For information visit huroncohealth.com.