How to safely prepare your Thanksgiving dinner

Remember these food safety tips to ensure a safe, enjoyable holiday for your family and friends.

• If you are preparing a frozen turkey, it should be thawed breast side up in the refrigerator, in its unopened wrapper for one to two days. Place it on a tray or in a pan to prevent juices from dripping on other food to prevent cross contamination.

• Clean and sanitize utensils and work surfaces and wash your hands after handling raw turkey. Don’t wash your turkey. It’s impossible to wash bacteria off the bird, instead juices that splash can transfer bacteria onto the surfaces of your kitchen, other foods and utensils.

• The only way to destroy bacteria on your turkey is to cook it to a safe minimum internal temperature of 165F. Check the internal temperature in the innermost part of the thigh and wing and the thickest part of the breast using a digital thermometer. (Do not touch the bone as it conducts heat and may give an inaccurate reading.)

• Refrigerate leftover turkey within two hours; spore forming bacteria will grow and form toxins if kept at room temperature. Turkey should be cooled to 41F quickly. Simply slice the leftover turkey and store in resealable sandwich bags. Be sure to lay the bags flat in the refrigerator to allow cool air to circulate. Leftover turkey stored in the refrigerator should be used within three to four days; cooked turkey will keep for two months in the freezer.

Nina Johannsen is a registered sanitarian at the Erie County Health Department/Erie County Community Health Center.