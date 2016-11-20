Mailbag roundup

— Sarah in Huron

A: Erie County solid waste district coordinator Lisa Beursken provided this response:

Erie County recycling is in the process of requiring all the waste haulers providing residential service to Erie County residents to provide both curbside trash and recycling services. This service will take effect Jan. 1, 2017.

Until that time, we have a drop off recycling location in front of the Erie County landfill (the address is 10102 Hoover Road, Milan) that is open 24/7. There are three containers: the one all the way to the left is for cardboard; the one all the way to the right is for newspaper/magazines/mixed paper; and the one in the center is for mixed recycling.

We are in the process of updating our website to be more user-friendly with recycling information at ErieCountyRecycles.org, and that should be up and running by the end of the month. We are also sending out a direct mailer to all Erie County residents to let them know of all the 2017 collections, where to recycle, new curbside program and how to contact us.

Q: What's going in the old Kroger store? We see people in there when we drive past.

— Kloe on Hayes Avenue

A: Kroger spokeswoman Jennifer Jarrell provided this response:

Kroger is still within its lease term on the property, and right now our associates at the fuel kiosk are using the building.

Note: The supermarket chain's lease of that building runs through 2024, according to a 2015 Register news article.

Q: On Mason Road from Harris Road, east to the new Hermes building, it was paved many weeks ago, but there are no edge lines yet. On Patten Tract Road, just north of Mason Road to the creek, has edge lines, but these are faded in many places after only a year or two. Will these be painted before the snow comes?

— Tom on Mason Road

A: Erie County project engineer Matt Rogers provided this response:

As of (earlier this month), all the edge lines placed as part of our program should now be completed, which included both Mason Road and Patten Tract Road.

Q: I'm trying to get better signage on U.S. 250 at the Milan Road overpass. If Cedar Point traffic misses the Butler Street exit, cars go to the bottom and make a U-turn, go back over the overpass and make a U-turn to get back in line. Can something be done about this?

— Tim on Sycamore Line

A: Sandusky public services director Brad Link provided this response:

I drove the corridor in question (on a recent) afternoon and found signs already in place. Following these signs lead you back to Butler Street and to the main drag leading to Cedar Point. All signs will be looked at and adjusted to make sure they are as visible as possible to visitors.

Q: Between Pipe Street and Remington Street is a street that is called Rohde Street that goes east and west. The street signs all used to be “Rohde Street” that reflected every house on the street that was spelled correctly, per the Erie County auditor’s office. The newer signs say “Rhode Street.” That is incorrect. Will someone change the spelling?

— Jim in Sandusky

A: We recently turned this Mailbag question into an actual news story.

Here’s an excerpt from the article:

The small residential corridor — which runs parallel to Cleveland Road (U.S. 6) and connects Pipe Street to Remington Avenue — previously featured two different spellings, “Rohde” and “Rhode” on streets signs.

Upon receiving a Mailbag question on the matter — “How do you spell this street’s name?” — the Register relayed this inquiry to city public services director Brad Link, who made a decisive decision.

“After reviewing some documents we have in our offices and the Erie County auditor’s page, the correct spelling is indeed ‘Rohde,’” Link said. “We will be changing out the signs at Remington and Pipe intersections as soon as possible.”

In fact, (this past) Tuesday, city crews swapped out signs displaying the improper spelling with new, accurate ones.

