Saturday's Entertainment Calendar of Events

9 a.m. — All—Levels Yoga; Bodi and Balance, Port Clinton

9 a.m. — Little Wonders Holiday Bazaar; Little Wonders Presbyterian Preschool, Huron

9 a.m. — Gathering of Gifts Craft and Merchandise Show; Ernsthausen Recreation Center, Norwalk

9:30 a.m. — Learning to Use Free Genealogy Websites; Hayes Presidential Center, Fremont

10 a.m. — Holiday Open House; Mulberry Creek Herb Farm, Huron

11 a.m. — Santa’s Arrival; Sandusky Mall

11 a.m. — Wine and Paint Party; Chateau Winery, Helena

Noon — Mixed Services with Psychic Medium Gregory Nicholas; Divine Awakenings LLC, Sandusky

Noon. — Main Street Vermilion Arts Guild Gallery Show; Vermilion

1 p.m. — Historical Program Series; Maritime Museum of Sandusky

2 p.m. — Reiki Healing with Trisha Baum; Divine Awakenings, Sandusky

3:30 p.m. — Firelands Musical Arts Series: “Yiddishe Cup Klezmer Band”; Firelands Presbyterian Church, Port Clinton

4 p.m. — Audiophiles live; The Clinton House, Port Clinton

4 p.m. — Holiday Sip and Shop; Downtown Business District, Port Clinton

6 p.m. — Wine Tasting in the Gallery; Canoe Club Wine Bar Gallery, Marblehead

6 p.m. — The Chelle in Wonderland Show; Sandusky State Theatre

6:30 p.m. — Minor Adjustments live; Quarry Hill Winery, Berlin Heights

6:30 p.m. — Family Movie Night: Finding Dory; St. Stephen United Church of Christ, Sandusky

7 p.m. —Classic Trendz live; Chateau Tebeau Winery, Helena

7 p.m. —Corduroy Road live; Rosie’s Bar and Grill, Port Clinton

7 p.m. — Ottawa County CASA Dancing With the Stars; Camp Perry Conference Center, Port Clinton

7:30 p.m. — Honeycreek live; The Erie Social Shuffleboard Club and Bar, Marblehead

8 p.m. — “Nunsense: The Musical,” Playmakers Civic Theatre, Port Clinton

9 p.m. — Ancient Elephant “Connection” Music Video Shoot; Sandusky State Theatre

10 p.m. — Comic Book Night; Charlie’s Bar, Norwalk

10 p.m. — Karaoke with Ray; The Office Bar, Norwalk

