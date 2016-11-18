Man accused of rape held on $500,000 bond

Aigler ordered Michael J. Gates held on a $500,000 bond without a 10 percent option.

“I believe that is the largest bond I have set out of Bellevue Municipal Court,” Aigler said afterwards.

Gates is accused of performing oral sex and fondling a 2-year-old while changing his diaper as he babysat him.

He faces a felony charge of rape with a possible maximum sentence of 25 years and a fine of up to $20,000, Aigler said.

Aigler entered a not guilty plea on Gates behalf.

The assault came to light during an FBI investigation in another sexual assault, Det. Eric Burt said.

The FBI contacted Burt who knew of Gates and where he lived. Police interviewed Gates at his mother's home, Burt said.

When police were ready to charge Gates, they turned to Facebook Thursday morning to ask for the public's help because Gates was laying low, Burt said. He turned himself in hours later at about 1 p.m.

The investigation continues and more charges could be forthcoming.