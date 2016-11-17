On site history lesson

The students left at dawn the first week of November for four days traveling by charter bus to their destinations.

Their first day upon their arrival in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, they watched a movie that described the battle of Gettysburg including an in-depth look at the three day battle, the aftermath and dedication of Soldiers’ National Cemetery. The students were able to take a battlefield tour of Devil’s Den and also a guided ghost walk through the town.

They arrived in Washington D.C. on their second day visiting the Newseum, Holocaust Memorial Museum, Washington Monument and the World War II Memorial. The highlight of the day included meeting veterans of an Honor Flight group from Arizona and thanking them for their service. The day also included stops at the White House, Smithsonian American History Museum, Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial, Franklin D. Roosevelt Memorial and the Jefferson Memorial.

The third day included tours of the Library of Congress, the United States Capital, Smithsonian Air and Space Museum, National archives and the Air Force Memorial.

Their final day began with a visit to Arlington National Cemetery where they saw the grave of President John F. Kennedy, the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and a final stop at the United States Marine Memorial with the flag raising at Iwo Jima.