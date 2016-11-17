Hello Bill? Tom? Pete?

Where’s Erie County commissioner Tom Ferrell?

Where’s county administrator Pete Daniel?

Nowhere to be found.

All three have avoided questions and appear to be hiding out, yet again, after another seemingly backroom deal gets exposed, this time before this trio could etch it in stone or make it irreversible.

But Monaghan says it’s already a done deal — to sell or lease a $2 million county-owned property for a fraction of its value — before it ever even got discussed in a public forum.

Daniel reportedly negotiated a sweetheart deal to sell or lease the former Ability Works building on Galloway Road to North Point Educational Services, a multi-juristictional public agency that provides limited services.

Either Tom or Bill, or both, instructed Daniel to negotiate giving away the property on the cheap, as if each of them was a ruler over the serfdom of Erie County, and not just its hired help.

The building, which once housed the former Betty Rinderle School, is nearly 20,000 square feet. The deal Daniel put together would lease the entire structure to North Point for about $36,000 annually, far below market value.

Daniel refused to say who authorized him to make such an attractive offer, why he was told to start negotiating to sell the building and land, or what motivated Ferrell and Monaghan to act so hastily to get it done. These likely would be easy questions for him to answer if everything was above board, but he’s gone stone silent.

County government — all three commissioners — never voted to put the property on the market or voted to authorize Daniel to make a deal, a good deal, a bad deal or any deal.

Daniel should have learned long ago that a wink or a nod from Ferrell or Monaghan is not proper authorization for him to do anything, let alone practically give away a multi-million dollar county owned asset. It’s bad government and bad asset management.

Ferrell and Monaghan’s only motivation, it seems, is to serve their own little-man egos and block a bid from the county health department to acquire the building. The health department wants to establish a health and wellness center on the east side of the county similar to the one it has on the far west side.

The third commissioner, Pat Shenigo, and commissioner-elect Matt Old, both have expressed long-standing support for the health department’s effort. Ferrell and Monaghan kept them both in the dark the whole time Daniel was out doing deals. Such kindly gentlemen.

Ferrell is finally on his way out at the end of the year after nearly three decades as a commissioner, marked most notably by his slipshod financial management of county funds and his macho attitude.

Monaghan is equally enamored with himself and neither man is humble enough to understand they work for the people of Erie County.

These two think so highly of themselves they forgot a long time ago what the rules are, or that they’re obligated to follow any.

But the Galloway Road property is a county asset. Monaghan doesn’t own it. Ferrell doesn’t own it.

Pete Daniel has no business attending to secret negotiations not properly authorized by the county government, and he should know better.

This deal should be killed dead, and this trio should start explaining themselves.