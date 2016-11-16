Rocky River man charged in golf cart crash

Staff at Keys Golf Course and Driving Range in Huron reported that two men had stolen and crashed a golf cart in their parking lot shortly after 9:30 p.m. They identified one as Kevin M. O’Bryan, 39, when O’Bryan approached the officer who responded to the scene.

A police report indicates that O’Bryan was visibly intoxicated at the time. He is charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated.

The second man, believed to be the driver, is not yet identified.

Both the golf cart and the car were damaged, according to the report.