Carrington's document problem

Jack’s problems with his loan servicer, Carrington Mortgage, began several months ago when he received an offer in the mail to call and see if he was eligible to refinance his home. After making that call, things quickly went downhill.

HOW CAN THIS BE?

The series of letters Jack received from Carrington following the refinance offer left Jack wondering, “How can this be?”

Even though he was making his monthly mortgage payment on time each month through an automated bill pay service, Carrington began claiming he was late.

Soon it threatened foreclosure, suggesting applying for a loan modification in another letter the same day. The letters then culminated with one that said his loan had been paid off two years before.

COUNTEROFFENSIVE

To protect Jack’s interests, we will launch a counteroffensive. Ironically, Carrington itself has provided us plenty of ammunition to do that.

Federal law requires that loan servicers like Carrington provide homeowners true and accurate information. Obviously, threatening foreclosure for non-payment of the mortgage one day, followed days later by stating the mortgage was paid off years before fails to meet that standard.

We believe our letter will get Carrington’s attention, and with that, get the matter resolved favorably for Jack.

This is a weekly column by Sandusky attorney Dan McGookey, devoted to telling true stories of homeowners who have been victimized by a lending system that makes it profitable to foreclose. The names used have been changed for privacy purposes.

Note from the author: If you have questions or comments regarding this or any Foreclosure Story article or should you like to have a “free mortgage analysis,” please visit mcgookeylaw.com, visit us on Facebook or call us at 419-502-7223, 614-444-5470 or 1-844- 661-7942.

Kathryn Eyster contributed to this article.