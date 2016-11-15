County offers help with groceries for low-income families

Do you have a child under the age of 5?

Are you pregnant?

Did you have a baby in the past six months?

Are you breastfeeding a baby under 1 year old?

If you answered yes to any one of these questions, you may be eligible to participate in the WIC program.

• Are you working, but still struggling to afford to feed your children a healthy meal?

• Does your grocery list include milk, cereal, juice, eggs, peanut butter, beans or whole grains?

• Do you know if you are receiving all of the benefits and services from programs that our community has to offer?

WIC offers 150-plus varieties of cereals, a large variety of juices, different options for whole grain (bread, tortillas, rice and oatmeal), as well as fruits and vegetables of your choice.

You can also choose to participate in the Farmers Market Program every summer to get even more free locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables.

WIC is a free program that provides healthy foods, nutrition and health information to Ohio families who qualify. WIC is for all kinds of families: married and single parents, working or not working. If you are a father, mother, grandparent, foster parent or other legal guardian of a child under 5, you can apply for WIC.

You can participate in WIC if you:

• Live in Ohio

•Are pregnant, breastfeeding or have a child under age 5

• Have a family income that falls within the WIC income guidelines below. WIC income guidelines are higher than most other food assistance programs!

Ohio WIC Program Income Eligibility Guidelines In order to be eligible for WIC, the gross countable income of the economic unit, of which the applicant/participant is a member, must be less than or equal to the Ohio WIC program income guidelines for economic unit size provided in the following chart.

WIC income guidelines are updated each year. Here are this year’s figures: https://www.odh.ohio.gov/odhprograms/ns/wicn/weligible.aspx

For more information, call any of our offices at the following locations : Sandusky (419-626-5623), Vermillion (440-967-7359), Norwalk office (419-668-6855, ext. 137).