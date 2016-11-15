logo

Cleats hosts cook-off

Wanda Chandler • Today at 2:29 PM
Cleat’s in Marblehead hosted the third annual Chili Cook-Off to raise funds for Danbury and Port Clinton youth sports programs on Sunday. It was organized by Margaux Gibbs

More than 100 people attended to judge the 16 entries of chili. “It was a great turnout for our third year,” Gibbs said “we can’t thank everyone enough who donated, entered and attended.”

The event also included a bake sale and silent auction. The People’s Choice title went to Ben Campbell who donated his $50 cash prize back to the cause. The judge’s choice was won by Jimmie Peroni. 

The event raised $1,325.00 for the local youth athletics. “We really enjoy doing things like this,” Gibbs said “we try to do what we can to give back to the community.”

 

 

 

 

