Cleats hosts cook-off

More than 100 people attended to judge the 16 entries of chili. “It was a great turnout for our third year,” Gibbs said “we can’t thank everyone enough who donated, entered and attended.”

The event also included a bake sale and silent auction. The People’s Choice title went to Ben Campbell who donated his $50 cash prize back to the cause. The judge’s choice was won by Jimmie Peroni.

The event raised $1,325.00 for the local youth athletics. “We really enjoy doing things like this,” Gibbs said “we try to do what we can to give back to the community.”