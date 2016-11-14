Mailbag roundup

— Mary in Perkins Township

A: Ohio Veterans Home spokeswoman Eileen Corson provided this response:

Under a previous administration, the lighthouse was removed from the Milan Road entrance during ODOT road construction, which included redoing the Milan Road entrance to OVH.

The lighthouse was put in storage at that time. Since then, it was removed from storage and moved to the secure outside area where our 1 North Memory Care residents enjoy the patio and garden area.

At this time, there are no plans to move it back to the Milan Road entrance.

Q: After observing many people standing out in severe weather conditions over the past couple of years, I wonder why we do not have bus stop shelters in Perkins Township and Sandusky for Sandusky Transit vehicles?

— Lori via email

A: Sandusky Transit administrator Marvin Ranaldson provided this response:

The city is always looking for ways to improve the waiting areas around transit stops. I often hear from concerned resident who genuinely care about people using our system, although they are not using the system themselves.

The comments we receive from our riders says that they overwhelmingly prefer a bus that is on time, so they spend less time waiting on a bus than they prefer for us to invest in new shelters. After all, it is always better be sitting on dry, warm or air conditioned bus than waiting for that bus in a shelter.

For 2017, the city applied for a $75,000 grant to improve the quality of the transit waiting environments in Sandusky and Perkins. We hope to use these funds to purchase benches, trash receptacles, bike racks and shelters and as well as improvement to improve the ADA compliance of our stops.

We are still identifying the locations that will be improved, based upon ridership, need and available funds.

Beyond 2017 we are looking to invest in technology that tell riders when there bus is late from the comfort of their own home, further reducing the time spent waiting in the elements.

Q: The wheelchair accessible swing at Shoreline Park in Sandusky seems like a wonderful concept, and I was very happy to see it's inclusion in the new design. I was wondering if it was ever actually tested? I was out there recently with an individual in a wheelchair, and the swing was next to impossible to actually use. First off, the concrete path ends short of the swing, and wheelchairs do not easily traverse wood chips. Second, even if you do get over them, there is no way to "lock" the swing while loading the chair so you can actually get it up there. It took three people, and I still had to half-lift the individual, to get that person up there. Fortunately, this person and chair are both very light, but a larger child or one with an electric chair would never be able to use the swing. It seems more dangerous than practical. Can anything be done to fix this?

— Beca in Sandusky

A: We previously address the nature of this question in a recent Mailbag entry.

Sandusky public services director Brad Link, who back then said he needed time to analyze the situation, provided this response:

We have been monitoring the park, and, at this point, we have not had any more complaints on this issue. I will be attending an ADA Board meeting to get feedback from that group and we will continue to monitor the park.

Have a question for the Mailbag? Ask your questions one of two ways by sending:

• An email to mailbag@sanduskyregister.com

• A letter, ATTN: Mailbag, to 314 W. Market St., Sandusky, OH 44870

Please include your first name and the community where you reside (for instance, John from Perkins Township).