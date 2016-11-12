Trump win sparks protest

There was nothing normal about the 2016 election year. But the protests and violence are even more surprising — and just as disturbing — as Trump’s win on Tuesday, like no other before in the Republic's 240 years.

More than half of voting Americans wanted a different result, and many Clinton voters are disappointed, some bitterly. Many other Americans and even some Trump voters also are dismayed. The protests, and, in some cities, riots, are borne from fear. Americans are anxious about the future.

"I think he needs to really address all the divisive, hateful things he's said in the past and recant them, denounce them," one protestor outside Trump Tower in New York City told CNN.

Gay Americans are concerned their rights to marry could be stripped away if President-elect Trump keeps campaign promises to appoint justices to the U.S. Supreme Court who will pare back rights, and freedoms, guaranteed by historic court rulings.

Many fear discrimination tolerated in the past — gay bashing, more Jim Crow, more suppression of women's rights — all could return in response to Trump's unexpected electoral victory.

Immigrants — many here for decades with children born American — are fearful. They should be. The man we elected president uses words like “anchor babies” and “illegals” to describe groups of people he doesn’t like. The human beings he describes, with such dismissive words, should be fearful.

It’s not about being politically correct, it’s about correctly respecting the inherent dignity of people.

A racist bully? Yes, it’s an apt description for the president-elect, whose entire campaign pitted the angry white voter against nearly every other voting group by appealing to every Caucasian fear: The angry black man; the bad hombre; Muslims; fat bitches and women who don’t stand down; etc., etc.

Me, my, mine. The presidency isn’t theirs. Obama was an abomination. Trump is a take-back and a smackdown rolled into one. In a world of nations building a wall is the exact opposite of progress, but promising to do it appealed to white America.

This nation gathered minorities in the past, took away their freedoms. During World War II we sent them to interment camps. If Trump keeps his promises families will be ripped apart. Real people, real families. People who never did anything to you, and never would do anything to hurt you.

Trump gave blacks, women and minorities — nearly everyone — plenty of reason to fear a Trump presidency, beyond the pale. There's no reason anyone who voted against him should trust him, now, or trust him at all.

It's not reasonable to expect Trump be given the benefit of the doubt, because he’s left no doubt.

“I won’t lay down. I won’t roll over,” a friend told me.

I won’t be bullied into silence.