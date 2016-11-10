Sandusky attorney released from jail pending appeal

Erie County Common Pleas Judge Roger Binette on Wednesday ordered Bailey to serve 30 days for contempt of court. The charge originated from the October trial of Richard Mick who was found guilty of sexually abusing two children. Bailey refused to participate in the jury selection or trial after being ordered by Binette to participate. He also refused to step back after being told three times to do so.

Binette said before ordering the sentence, Bailey’s actions impeded and obstructed the court in the performance of its function to administer justice.

Ken Bailey, K. Ronald Bailey's son, filed an appeal of the sentence Thursday afternoon, said Lori Rickenbaugh, judicial administrator and official court reporter for Binette.

The Sixth Appellate District Court of Appeals ordered a stay of the contempt sentence until the appeal can be heard, she said. Bailey may still have to serve the remainder of the 30 days pending the outcome of the appeal.

The appeals court will set a schedule for further briefings, according to the judgement entry.

Bailey had previously argued that his actions were the only option available to him as he had been unable to prepare for the case. His expert witness died and he was unable to get in touch with his investigator when another victim was named in the case.