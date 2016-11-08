Welcome to our new look

More of the news you want, in a faster, modern design were only a few of our goals when we set out to craft a new experience for you. Our new website focuses its design on bringing more content to your screen, whether it’s your phone, tablet or a large laptop or desktop. When you visit the Home page, your screen will fill with more content than ever before, presented in a refreshing new layout that highlights engaging artwork for our featured content. Not only will you notice this new layout on the Home page, you will find it available in all of your favorite sections.

And getting to those sections has never been easier. When you visit on a large display, you will notice a convenient navigation bar on the left side of your screen. The navigation bar will provide quick access to all of your favorite content along with timely features and interesting offers. On smaller screens we’re keeping the tools you’re already familiar with on your phone or tablet for calling navigation into action.

A popular request is making a comeback. You will be able to purchase photos directly from our web site. When a photo in a story or a gallery is available for purchase, you will notice a “Buy” button allowing you to order your own copy or for a gift.

On a technical note, we’ve built our new site around speed and flexibility. Using tools from the Google developer community, our new site allows us to deliver content faster, make changes faster and be more flexible to offer more content and features for you.

We’ve highlighted just some of the changes that you’ll find. Please share your thoughts with us during your visit. You’ll notice a survey at the bottom of the site - use it to tell us about your experience or send us an email to web@sanduskyregister.com.

Thanks for your time,

Sandusky Register

Check out the new sanduskyregister.com