Need insurance? Want help with your current insurance?

• Need help understanding your current insurance coverage?

• Have questions about Medicare coverage?

At the Erie County Community Health Center/Erie County Health Department we have two certified application counselors who can help you with your insurance questions.

When you schedule an appointment with Robin Lukas or Chelsea Gallatin, this is a one-on-one appointment to help you FREE of charge.

Call the Outreach and Enrollment Department at 419-626-5623, ext. 120. We look forward to helping you with your insurance needs.

Open enrollment for the marketplace is through Jan. 31. Medicaid enrollment can be done all year as long as you meet the requirements. Call today! 419-626-5623, ext 120