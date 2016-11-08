Election Night Live Coverage

Local Election Results (First results expected at approx. 8 p.m.)

Here’s our tentative schedule for guests and candidates on Election Night:

5 p.m. — Erie County clerk of courts Luvada Wilson

5:15 p.m. — Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth

5:30 p.m. — State Rep. Steve Arndt

5:45 p.m. — Erie County prosecutor Kevin Baxter

6 p.m. — Stephanie Walls from BGSU Firelands/Erie County commission candidate Jim Lang

6:15 p.m. — Perkins Schools superintendent Jodie Hausmann

6:30 p.m. — State Rep. candidate Larry Hartlaub

6:45 p.m. — Sandusky city manager Eric Wobser

7 p.m. — Sandusky ex officio mayor Dennis Murray

7:15 p.m. — Sandusky Schools superintendent Dr. Eugene Sanders and Sandusky Schools supporters

7:30 p.m. —Erie County commissioner Pat Shenigo

7:45 p.m. — Ottawa County Sheriff Steve Levorchick

8 p.m. — Erie County commission candidate Matt Old

8:15 p.m. — Charlie Murray, board member for MHRB of Erie and Ottawa Counties

8:30 p.m. — Sandusky County Sheriff candidate Chris Hilton

8:45 p.m. — Perkins Township trustee Tim Coleman

9 p.m. — Erie County health commissioner Pete Schade

9:15 p.m. — Erie County board of Developmental Disabilities superintendent Carrie Beier

9:30 p.m. — Sandusky County Sheriff candidate James Consolo

9:45 p.m. — Sandusky County prosecutor candidate Tim Braun

10 p.m. —

