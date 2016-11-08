Election Night Live Coverage

Local Election Results (First results expected at approx. 8 p.m.)
Here’s our tentative schedule for guests and candidates on Election Night:
5 p.m. — Erie County clerk of courts Luvada Wilson
5:15 p.m. — Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth
5:30 p.m. — State Rep. Steve Arndt
5:45 p.m. — Erie County prosecutor Kevin Baxter
6 p.m. — Stephanie Walls from BGSU Firelands/Erie County commission candidate Jim Lang
6:15 p.m. — Perkins Schools superintendent Jodie Hausmann
6:30 p.m. — State Rep. candidate Larry Hartlaub
6:45 p.m. — Sandusky city manager Eric Wobser
7 p.m. — Sandusky ex officio mayor Dennis Murray
7:15 p.m. — Sandusky Schools superintendent Dr. Eugene Sanders and Sandusky Schools supporters
7:30 p.m. —Erie County commissioner Pat Shenigo
7:45 p.m. — Ottawa County Sheriff Steve Levorchick
8 p.m. — Erie County commission candidate Matt Old
8:15 p.m. — Charlie Murray, board member for MHRB of Erie and Ottawa Counties
8:30 p.m. — Sandusky County Sheriff candidate Chris Hilton
8:45 p.m. — Perkins Township trustee Tim Coleman
9 p.m. — Erie County health commissioner Pete Schade
9:15 p.m. — Erie County board of Developmental Disabilities superintendent Carrie Beier
9:30 p.m. — Sandusky County Sheriff candidate James Consolo
9:45 p.m. — Sandusky County prosecutor candidate Tim Braun
10 p.m. —
