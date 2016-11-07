Mailbag roundup

— Darlene in Oxford Township

A: Erie County project engineer Matt Rogers provided this response:

We finally had a stretch of good weather, not rainy, that permitted our pavement marking contractor to work. Both of these roads were re-marked (this past week).

Q: Is a Chic-fil-A coming to Perkins Township?

— Various in area

A: Perkins Township zoning inspector Megan Sherlund provided this response:

We have not received any plans for a Chic-fil-A. That would be exciting, though. I will let you know if we get anything.

Q: Is there construction in the future in Perkins Township on the north side of Bell Avenue across from the former Strickfaden Nursery? If so, what and when? I have noticed several trees cut down in that areas.

— Francis in Perkins Township

A: Perkins Township zoning inspector Megan Sherlund provided this response:

The building and zoning departments are not aware of any construction in that area. We have not received any plans or permit applications.

Q: Now that Danbury has qualified for their first playoff appearance, are there any other area high schools who have yet to reach the football playoffs?

— Dennis on South Oldgate Road

A: Register sports editor Mark Hazelwood provided this response:

Danbury's appearance now means all 18 Register area schools have made the playoffs.

Below is our schools with the last year they appeared in the playoffs.

• Sandusky (2016)

• Bellevue (2016)

• Norwalk (2014)

• Willard (2002)

• Clyde (2016)

• Edison (2016)

• Port Clinton (2016)

• Margaretta (2002)

• SMCC (2015)

• Vermilion (1997)

• Perkins (2015)

• Huron (2014)

• Oak Harbor (2007)

• Danbury (2016)

• St. Paul (2016)

• Monroeville (2016)

• Western Reserve (2012)

• New London (1995)

