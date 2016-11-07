Mailbag roundup

— Darlene in Oxford Township
A: Erie County project engineer Matt Rogers provided this response:
We finally had a stretch of good weather, not rainy, that permitted our pavement marking contractor to work. Both of these roads were re-marked (this past week).
Q: Is a Chic-fil-A coming to Perkins Township?
— Various in area
A: Perkins Township zoning inspector Megan Sherlund provided this response:
We have not received any plans for a Chic-fil-A. That would be exciting, though. I will let you know if we get anything.
Q: Is there construction in the future in Perkins Township on the north side of Bell Avenue across from the former Strickfaden Nursery? If so, what and when? I have noticed several trees cut down in that areas.
— Francis in Perkins Township
A: Perkins Township zoning inspector Megan Sherlund provided this response:
The building and zoning departments are not aware of any construction in that area. We have not received any plans or permit applications.
Q: Now that Danbury has qualified for their first playoff appearance, are there any other area high schools who have yet to reach the football playoffs?
— Dennis on South Oldgate Road
A: Register sports editor Mark Hazelwood provided this response:
Danbury's appearance now means all 18 Register area schools have made the playoffs.
Below is our schools with the last year they appeared in the playoffs.
• Sandusky (2016)
• Bellevue (2016)
• Norwalk (2014)
• Willard (2002)
• Clyde (2016)
• Edison (2016)
• Port Clinton (2016)
• Margaretta (2002)
• SMCC (2015)
• Vermilion (1997)
• Perkins (2015)
• Huron (2014)
• Oak Harbor (2007)
• Danbury (2016)
• St. Paul (2016)
• Monroeville (2016)
• Western Reserve (2012)
• New London (1995)
