Norwalk's run ends in regional title match

ONTARIO — It was quite the ride, but it unfortunately came to an end.

The Norwalk volleyball squad put together a successful season that includeda run to the Division II regional championship match Saturday afternoon at Ontario High School. The only thing standing in their way of a trip to state was the Padua Bruins, a team the it beat at the Norwalk Invite on Sept. 3 in three sets.

But the No. 4-ranked Bruins came out swinging and swept No. 15 Norwalk (21-6) in three straight sets 25-15, 25-17, 25-10.

“We just didn’t play our game,” Norwalk coach Angie Kalizewski said. “I can’t sugar coat it. There is no if, ands or buts about it. We did not play our match. It is easy to make a team look really good when the other team is out of sync. But the kids still played hard and that was all we could ask for.”

Norwalk held a lead just twice in the entire match midway through the second set before Padua ended it on a long run and ultimately took the regional title. When Norwalk beat the Bruins in September, they were missing an athletic outside hitter.

During Wednesday’s regional semifinal win over Celina, Norwalk senior Sara Staley went up for a block and came down awkwardly on her ankle. With it heavily taped and in a brace, the middle hitter tried to give it a go in warmups, but the ankle never loosened up and she did what she could to help her team from the bench.

“It was a huge loss,” Kalizewski said of her senior middle hitter. “She has played varsity for four years and we took a big hit. She worked so hard to get back and I couldn’t be more proud of the effort she made trying to prepare for this game. We tried to see how she could do during warm ups and she just couldn’t go. There is nothing you can do and there was no point in putting her out there and risking injuring her further.”

At 21-6, Norwalk ends with a sectional and district championship as well as another Northern Ohio League title in the final year of the conference. Norwalk ended with a 69-game NOL winning streak and seven straight league titles.

With the loss, Norwalk says goodbye to four seniors who have been instrumental in the NOL streak. Sara Staley, Ally Douglas, Lyndsey Sheldon and Cara MacFarland played their final game in the blue and gold.

“They have made huge gains,” Kalizewski said. “This is one of the first groups I have had since they were in seventh grade. I have had the privilege of watching them grow and be there the whole way. They are great kids who work incredibly hard.”

Sheldon ended her final game with a pair of kills and a point serving. Douglas continued to find success serving with six more points on Saturday.

Staley was forced to miss her final game for the Truckers because of her ankle injury. Before the unfortunate event, she had three kills, two blocks and two points in the first set of Wednesday’s regional semifinal win.

MacFarland led the team in kills this season and added seven more to her total in Saturday’s match. She added a pair of blocks and two points serving as well.

Also for Norwalk, Claire Kelley had four kills and Aimee Smith had five. Freshman Delaney Thomas added a pair of kills as well. Junior Alaina Kelley had 13 assists and two points.

“I could tell you that there were not very many people that thought we would be here right now,” Kalizewski said. “You know what your kids are capable of and you just have to get them there, and I think we as a team did a very good job of reaching our potential.

“They played for each other and were very coachable,” she added. “If we were healthy, you would see a different outcome but we had a great year. I couldn’t ask for more other than that one match.”