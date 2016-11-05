Huron run ends in another five-game regional thriller

But the Fighting Scots were far from ready to lay down.

Instead, they stole momentum right back from the No. 2-ranked Tigers and never gave it back.

Highland scored six of the final eight points to pull out the fourth game, then won the fifth going away in a 25-11, 19-25, 18-25, 25-20, 15-7 victory to move on to the state tournament for the first time in three tries in another thrilling match played at Lake’s Flyer Fieldhouse.

The Scots (27-1) will face No. 4 Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley (26-1) at 4 p.m. Friday at Wright State University. Huron’s year came to an end at 24-3.

“I just told the girls, ‘Way to take a punch!,’” Scots coach Rob Terrill said. “We came out ready to go. We knew (Huron) was probably going to be tired after Thursday night (a fifth-set win over Coldwater in the semifinals). They took 213 total swings in that five-set win, so we knew if we could just keep hacking away at them we could get to them.

“But Huron is a senior-laden team and (Tigers coach) Don (Wood) has won multiple state championships, so they know how to fight,” he added. “We came out and won that first one easy, then suddenly, the landscape changed. (The Tigers) just played lights out in the second and third sets where it was all we could do to keep our heads above water.”

Gabriella Wood’s cross-court dump for a kill gave Huron an 8-7 lead in Game 2 as part of a 9-3 run to take a 14-10 advantage. The run was started by a block from Katie Springer, followed by an Erin Blankenship ace and Wood’s kill. Addie Wisehart had a block and a kill during the run as well, while Alli Grendow and Sydney Ward had single kills.

Highland responded with a 6-1 run to go up 16-15, then the Tigers went up 19-16 before another Scots’ run tied it up at 19 all. Huron would score the next six points to close out the game.

Wisehart would register eight of her team-high 16 kills in Game 3, helping the Tigers to a 22-14 lead that turned into a seven-point win.

“It was really a huge chess match because he (coach Wood) would change something, then I would change something. He changed something, then I would change something,” Terrill said. “They moved to the line because we were getting kills in the first set down the line, then he was giving up six. But it took us awhile to get the ball there and to start scoring there.”

Ashton Terrill, an outside hitter who will play at Northern Kentucky and who had 25 kills two nights before in a three-set win for Highland over unbeaten Eastwood, was part of a front line that included senior Kelsey Walters, junior Krista Walters and freshman Raina Terry who attacked the edges throughout the first game, and then picked up the tempo in the fourth and fifth games.

“We enabled all of that to happen with our lack of offense,” coach Wood said. “We were out of system a very high percentage during the match and (Highland) was able to run what they wanted to run. They were comfortable. When we were able to make things uncomfortable things were going our way.

“Really, our best defense was when our offense was doing something other than tipping,” he added. “We just didn’t handle the ball well. The last two matches we’re not going to get away with it all too often handling the ball we did serve receive.”

An ace from Ward gave Huron an early 3-2 lead in Game 4, but then it was all Scots as they opened up a 15-6 lead. The Tigers fought back, scoring 10 of the next 12 points to get within 17-16, then tied it twice.

Huron appeared to take a lead when its serve went off a Highland player’s shoulder. However, the official didn’t have the angle on it and called it out, tying the game up at 18. The Scots went on to score six of the final eight points.

The deciding game was never really in doubt as Highland led 12-3, held off a brief Tigers’ rally to cut the lead to 13-7, then ended the match with a kill from Terry.

“Highland will represent the region well,” coach Wood said. “I’m disappointed to be done coaching my kid and her classmates. Those (eight total) seniors starting playing club ball in fifth and sixth grade and it’s been a special group. They’ve had a lot of success and I’m happy to have been able to watch them grow up.”

Gone will be Gabriella Wood, Grendow, Hillary Sterett, Wisehart, Kailee Wennes, Molly Lehrer, Ward and Blankenship.

Gabriella Wood, fighting knee issues since the middle of the season, was 127-of-131 setting with 44 assists in her final match playing for her father. Grendow had 11 kills, Sterett had 33 digs and Ward had 22.