Pair passes off counterfeit $20 bills at local stores, get charged

Among the pair charged with theft and criminal simulation: Chasidy A. Knerr, 24, 1500 block Pearl St.; and Kory K. Brown, 37, 400 block Grant St.

A police report detailed what allegedly happened on Tuesday:

• 5:03 a.m. — 2228 Hayes Ave., at the Mickey Mart: Knerr and Brown visit the BP gas station and purchase gasoline, cigarettes and receive change for a counterfeit $20 bill.

• 6:09 a.m. — 1005 Camp St., at the 7-Eleven: Knerr and Brown enter store, and Brown tries purchasing two cans of beer with a counterfeit $20 bill. The bill is rejected and returned to Brown by the store’s clerk.

• 6:14 a.m. — 814 W. Washington St., at the Circle K, Brown enters store and tries purchasing cup of coffee with counterfeit $20 bill. The bill is rejected and returned to Brown by the store’s clerk.

Officers reviewed surveillance footage and talked with the employees involved in these incidents to identify and charge them.

