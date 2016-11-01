Erie County Health Department Calendar

Board of Health meeting: 6 p.m., Erie County Health Department.

TUESDAY, Dec. 13

Board of Health meeting: 6 p.m., Erie County Health Department.

CLINICS

Public Health Outreach Clinic Services that are provided include child, adolescent and adult vaccines; blood pressure screening; lead testing, individual health assessments, which include lipid profile, blood glucose, hemoglobin A1C and health risk assessment. (Please note: fasting 9-12 hours before testing is required for individual health assessments.) Bring photo ID; sliding fee scale. Medicaid, Medicare, other insurances and cash are accepted. To make an appointment, call 419-626-5623, ext 174.

TODAY TUESDAY, Nov. 1

• Huron Twp. Hall, 1820 Bogart Road, Huron, 9-11 a.m.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 2

• Milan Village Adm., 11 S. Main St., Milan, 9-11 a.m.

THURSDAY, Nov. 3

• Perkins Twp. Hall, 2610 Columbus Ave., Sandusky, 9-11 a.m.

FRIDAY, Oct. 28

Kelleys Island Library, 528 Division St., Kelleys Island, 9-noon

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 9

Florence Twp. Hall, 11011 Chapel St., Birmingham, 9-11 a.m.

THURSDAY, Nov. 10

Berlin Twp. Hall, 12101 State Route 61, Berlin Heights, 9-11 a.m.

TUESDAY, Nov. 15

Oxford Twp. Hall, 11104 Ransom Road, Monroeville, 9-11 a.m.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 16

Groton Twp. Hall, 9414 Portland Road, Castalia, 9-11 a.m.

THURSDAY, Nov. 17

Margaretta Twp. Hall, 114 Main St., Castalia

FRIDAY, Nov. 18

• Bay View Village Hall, 304 Bayview Drive, Bayview, 9-11 a.m.

TUESDAY, Nov. 22

Huron Twp. Hall, 1820 Bogart Road, Huron

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 23

Milan Village Admin., 11 S. Main St., Huron

TUESDAY., NOV. 29

Vermilion Twp. Hall, 1907 State Route 60, Vermilion