1.65 million awarded for lead hazard control in Erie and Lorain counties

These funds are dedicated for the removal of lead and healthy homes hazards from homes in Erie and Lorain counties and also provide for free lead testing of children under the age of 6 years old.

Why is lead a problem? Lead exposure is toxic to humans. Children in particular are more vulnerable to lead poisoning than adults and health effects on early childhood development can be severe.

The Facts:

• Five hundred and fifty one Erie County children under the age of 6 years were tested for lead poisoning last year.

• Twenty eight of these children were found to have elevated blood lead levels of 5 microgram per deciliter or higher.

• Nearly half a million children living in the United States have elevated blood lead levels that may cause significant damage to their health (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

• Children can develop behavior and learning problems such as hyperactivity, slowed growth, hearing problems and aggressive patterns of behavior.

What You Can Do?

• If you feel your child may be at risk, contact the Erie County Community Health Center to schedule a

free lead test by calling 419-626-5623, ext. 174. The free lead testing is for children under the age of 6

years old.

• To see if your home qualifies for the HUD Lead Hazard Abatement Program funding in Erie and Lorain

Counties, call the Erie County Health Department’s lead program information line 419-656-5623, ext. HUD (483) or go to the website at www.eriecohealthohio.org and click on Lead Free Kids.

To raise awareness of the consequences of lead poisoning among parents and pregnant women who live in homes built before 1978, the Erie County Health Department is participating in National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week. Established in 1999 by the US Senate, National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week occurs every year during the last week in October. This year’s theme, “Lead-Free Kids for a Healthy Future,” underscores the importance of testing your home, testing your child, learning about drinking water and learning how to prevent lead poisoning’s serious health effects.

Stopping a child’s exposure to lead from leaded paint, house dust, or any other source is the best way to prevent the harmful effects of lead.