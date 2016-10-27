Stella J. (Ferback) Orihel

She was born May 11, 1946, in Sandusky to the late Walter and Betty (Claire) Ferback. She formerly worked at the Lorain Photo Journal. She enjoyed singing, karaoke and dance, which put a smile on everyone’s face. She loved her family and grandchildren, and was accepting of anyone who met her.

She is survived by her children, Mary Walls-Shaw of Sandusky, Walter Johnston of San Jose, Calif., Alicia Struble of Marysville, Wash., and Michael Krebs of Sandusky; 12 grandchildren and one on the way; siblings, John Ferback, Sam Ferback, Ed Ferback and Mary Ann Hill; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, Charlie Ferback, Freddie Ferback, Katie Fleck and Joe Ferback.

Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main St., Norwalk. A funeral service will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the Chapel at Meadow Green Memorial Park, Huron, with Pastor Fred George of Father’s Heart Church officiating.

Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Condolences may be shared at norwalkfuneral.com.