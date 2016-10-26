Policy protects children at Erie MetroParks properties

The department’s top employees refined a rule for reporting suspected child abuse anywhere on public green spaces they oversee.

This “is a policy written to be a proactive, informational and training tool with Erie MetroParks’ staff in case a possibility of perceived child abuse occurs,” district executive director Amy Bowman-Moore said.

No particular instance prompted the change.

If such a situation arises, district officials must report the incident with Erie MetroParks, a local law enforcement agency and Erie County’s children services department.

“The park district can be improved with this policy so the staff is better trained and knows the law,” she said. “In case a situation does occur, staff will be prepared to handle a situation and adhere to the law.”

If you see abuse in an Erie MetroPark property, contact the district at 419-625-7783 or the Erie County Sheriff’s Office at 419-625-7951. Call 911 for an emergency or dire situation.

Reach reporter Andy Ouriel at ouriel@sanduskyregister.com and follow him on Twitter @AndyOuriel