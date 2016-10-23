Mailbag roundup

— Mary in Sandusky

A: The party’s headquarters is located at 1401 Cleveland Road in Sandusky. It’s inside the Tone, Grubbe, McGory & Vermeeren plaza across from the Marathon gas station.

It’s also the central point for campaign organizers stumping for Hillary Clinton.

People can also call 419-433-3917, ext. 3 for more information.

Q: I have noticed repairs to curbs and sidewalks on Fifth Street in Sandusky from the Sycamore Line area. Is the city still redoing and repaving one of the more troubled streets in town? I thought they were repaving from the causeway this year. What seems to be the holdup?

— Mike on McKinley Street

A: Most of the major work starts this coming week.

Sandusky project engineer Jane Cullen provided this response:

Fifth Street will be resurfaced from Sycamore Line to just east of Hollyrood Road.

Q: Has anyone warned those using the detour for U.S. 6 that there is a heavy deer population in that area? The way people drive down Darrow Road it is very obvious that they are not aware of the deer. I saw two cross by my house at 8:30 a.m. the other day. They are out at all times of the day.

— Diane via email

A: Erie County engineer Jack Farschman and Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth provided these responses:

• Farschman: Darrow Road is ours, and we’ll look into what might be done to alert drivers as to these deer . As a rule, people generally slow down or stop at a railroad track which is a prudent precautionary measure for all of us.

• Sigsworth: I'm glad that Diane did see our deputies patrolling her neighborhood. She does bring up an excellent point concerning the heavy deer population in that area of the county as we do have a number of car/deer crashes in that general area as well as other areas throughout the county.

Diane's email is a good reminder that with crops being harvested, and the deer rut starting, deer will be moving and our crashes will increase.

We ask that motorists reduce their speeds in the rural areas of the county and be cognizant of the increase in car/deer crashes this time of the year, especially at dawn or dusk. But as Diane mentioned, they can occur any time.

As always, injuries will be eliminated or reduced if a crash occurs, and all occupants of the involved vehicle are wearing their seatbelts. Motorists facing an imminent collision with a deer should attempt to avoid swerving to avoid the animal. Damage and injuries are often made more serious by a vehicle operator swerving to avoid a deer and striking another vehicle or fixed object along the roadway.

If a car/deer crash occurs, please call 911 immediately and assistance will be sent to the scene.

Q: What percent of our Sandusky taxes go to the schools? What percentage would Issue 12 raise our taxes?

— Boze via email

A: Erie County chief deputy auditor John Rogers provided this response:

Sandusky (Schools) receives approximately 74 percent of city property tax.

Because the State adjust effective rates each year, it’s hard to calculate an exact percentage increase for a new levy. My best estimate is the increase in taxes from the Sandusky Schools levy if it passes it approximately 7 percent to 8 percent.

Q: How could someone put a sign at Jaycee Park saying that it’s “Xavier Turner Field?”

— Jarome via email

A: Sandusky recreation superintendent Victoria Kurt provided this response:

Jaycee Park is a public park. Burt Farris has utilized the park this year on a temporary priority use with the recreation board’s recommendation.

We plan to enter into a priority use agreement with the organization for next year. His organization has helped to maintain the park, and the park is still open to the public for use.

Xavier’s Baseball Academy utilizes the park and has done routine maintenance to the field for their practices and games. The city grounds department still mows the field and park.

In the past, Sandusky City Schools has had priority use of the field for their baseball program. Since the new fields they built at the high school, the field at Jaycee Park has not been utilized or maintained. The recreation board did not want to see this field sit vacant.

