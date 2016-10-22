Elks Students of the Month – October 2016

Kota is the son of Rama Kota and Rekha Kota. He is a Perkins High School student and participates in Model United Nations, Mock Trial, Moot Court, Academic Challenge, Chamber Choir, Teen PEP and the Ohio Teen Ambassador Board. He is captain of the varsity tennis and soccer teams, vice president of Aim for Excellence and student council, a leading officer for National Honor Society and president of his class. Kota has volunteered with the Ohio Veterans Home, NOMS Rehabilitation Center and Ability Works.