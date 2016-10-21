Pint-Size heroes in Huron blood drive

The Pint Size Hero program allows elementary and middle school students to host a blood drive at their school. It’s designed to help the community and educate young students about the importance of blood donation and its beneficial effects on society.

Representatives from National Honor Society going will be at Woodlands Intermediate School and Shawnee Elementary School to talk to kids about the importance of giving blood and how they can become Pint Size Heroes. Our representatives have asked the students of Shawnee and Woodlands to recruit family and friends to donate blood. Also, for anyone who gives blood in the name of a kid, we will give a special flashlight for them to take home to their Pint Size Hero.

The National Honor Society encourages you, in this time of need, to participate in this life saving event.

To make an appointment, visit http://www.redcross.org/ then select “Give Blood” and then enter zip code 44839. After that you can choose our Wednesday and schedule your appointment. You can also schedule an appointment by emailing Heather Merckens at hmerckens@huronhs.com when you would like to donate.