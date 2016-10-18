New London edges past SMCC to advance

On a St. Mary Central Catholic serve that was clearly heading out of bounds, Porter made the mistake of playing the ball and failed to keep it in play. The Wildcats trailed 8-2 early and appeared headed for a fifth and deciding game with the Panthers once again (SMCC won in five game in their meeting on Sept. 12). But that proved a minute mishap in the grand scheme of things.

Porter’s and her teammates mental strength was on full display later in the same game as New London turned a 23-18 deficit into a 29-27 victory over St. Mary Central Catholic, giving the Wildcats a 25-20, 21-25, 25-16, 29-27 win in Tuesday’s Division IV sectional semifinal contest inside the Kinzel Center.

New London (9-14) advances to play at top-seeded and No. 2-ranked St. Paul (22-0) at 6 p.m. Thursday.

“Being a senior, I felt like if I didn’t do something there, it could be my last game,” said Porter of the late rally she started with a tip for a kill and an emphatic block on the right side of the net to get her team within 24-21 after SMCC (9-14) made it 24-19 on a Kristen Wehner kill. “Just that thought in the back of my mind made me want to play my heart out.

“But I think we all played good there,” she added. “We played together today. Sometimes we’ve had gaps where some people do good and some people don’t. But tonight, we picked each other up.”

Porter finished with a game-high 20 kills and 11 blocks.

After a hit out of bounds by the Panthers, the Wildcats got an ace from Mayonna Cathey to get within 24-23. They scored the next two points, taking a 25-24 lead when Hannah Rohrbacher’s hit went wide to the right.

SMCC battled back and took a 27-26 lead on an ace from Kristen Wehner. She tied the game at 25 all with a hard kill, then after a Porter tip put New London up 26-25, a serve out of bounds set up her go-ahead point.

New London, though, scored the next three points to close it out, starting with a Porter kill and ending with a kill from Cathey.

“I thought we had the right sort of momentum needed for the fifth game there, and that’s what we told the girls during the third set, ‘We’re playing five,’” Panthers coach Phil Engeler said. “But (New London) played hard and they played really aggressive. In the end, we sort of ran out of subs and timeouts. But I thought the girls did a good job of playing a game.

“Earlier in the season during a tight game, we might have scaled our play back a little bit and played a little passively,” he added. “But the girls played very aggressively, which I was very pleased to see.”

With Breanna Wilson at the service line, the Wildcats scored six of the final seven points in Game 1 to jump out to the early lead.

The two teams traded punches early, tying on six separate occasions in the opener.

SMCC got a late run in Game 2, using a pair of blocks and a kill from Wehner, an ace from Dominique Pelz and another kill from Shelby Gosser to register eight of the game’s final 10 points.

“When you’re playing a team like (SMCC) it’s back and forth, back and forth. We just wanted to end it and not give them that chance in a fifth set,” Wildcats coach Jill Mitchell said. “We started off slow, then I felt like we started to get the momentum at the end of the first set. But then in the second set, I don’t know what happened. We came out in the third and I changed up the lineup a little bit … we put Gabby (Ledbetter) in there to try and get some blocks.”

New London led 16-7 midway through Game 3 and pushed it to double digits on a block from Porter to make it 19-9.

Kaitlyn Speicher added nine kills for the Wildcats. Lilli Bartow had 28 assists and 14 digs.

“I think when we’re doing good, it’s mostly because we have intensity and we’re cheering each other on more,” Porter said. “We got a spark there and it made us play better.”

Wehner and Rachele Windau paced the Panthers’ offense with 13 kills each. Rosie Murphy had 27 assists, Ireland McGuire had eight kills and Maggie London had seven. Dominique Pelz had 16 digs on defense, while Wehner had three blocks.

SMCC will lose six players to graduation.

“I think those girls accomplished a lot,” Engeler said. “Rachele Windau has been our go-to hitter. She can hit it anywhere on the court and she’s a great defender. Then behind her, Dominique Pelz at libero, who really made a difference in keeping us in every game.

“Kristen Wehner had an ankle injury she bounced back from and really gave it 110 percent tonight,” he added. Then Shelby (Gosser), Sydney (Kromer) and Rosie (Murphy) all helped us have a successful year. We’re making advancements from year to year.”

As for the Wildcats, it’s on to St. Paul. The Flyers topped them twice in three games, including as recently as Oct. 6 at St. Paul.

“It’s going to be a really hard match for us, but we’re going to try our hardest to compete,” Porter said.